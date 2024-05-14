5 Dan Hurley's men who impressed the most with NBA draft combine measurements in 2024 ft. Donovan Clingan

Being the defending champions has helped Dan Hurley's team in more than one way. The NBA Draft Combine is being held in Chicago until May 19, and his players have come on top in most tests.

The 78 draft prospects invited by the league underwent medical examinations, along with strength, agility, performance testing and anthropometric measurements.

The Combine is a great way for players to increase their draft stock and their chances at getting selected. Some prospects have been successful, and here are a few:

Five of Dan Hurley's men who impressed the most with NBA draft combine measurements in 2024

#1 Donovan Clingan

The sophomore center had an incredible two seasons with the Huskies as a low-post player. At the Combine, Donovan Clingan measured seven-foot-1.75 without shoes, weighing 282 pounds with a wingspan of seven-foot-6.75 and nine-foot-seven standing reach.

Clingan also impressed scouts with his 3-point shooting. At UConn, the center made attempted 3-pointers and made just two. In Chicago, though, Donovan Clingan shot 19-of-30 3-pointers (63.3%). He went 14-for-25 (56%) in Spot-Up shooting.

In his group of big men with Purdue's Zach Edey and France's Alexander Sarr, Clingan came out on top.

#2 Stephon Castle

Measuring six-foot-six with a wingspan of 6-foot-8.75 and a standing reach of eight-foot-two, Stephon Castle surprised everyone with his shooting skills.

He finished with 18-of-25 (72%) shots on the 3-point Star drill and shot 15-for-23 (65.2%) in the Side-Mid-Side drill. Castle also had an impressive 56.7% in Shooting off the Dribble.

The Big East Freshman of the Year averaged 11.1 points UConn and mostly concentrated on his defense, guarding the opponent's high-level player. At the Combine, though, he showed much more versatility.

#3 Alex Karaban

The only UConn player in the draft still debating his college eligibility, Karaban shocked scouts with his stats. He measured six-foot-6.5 with a six-foot-11 wingspan and eight-foot-10.5 standing reach.

Alex Karaban finished first among all the prospects in three different shooting drills. The forward made 21-of-26 shots in the Side-Mid-Side drill and knocked down 90% of his 3-pointers. In the 3-Point Star Drill, Karaban finished with 84%.

With these numbers, Karaban strengthened his chances of going through the draft process.

#4 Cam Spencer

As a fifth-year senior, Cam Spencer averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He took the lead for UConn scoring, and that's where he fared best in the combine as well.

Spencer's measurements were not promising, as he's six-foot-three tall, weighing 201.8 pounds with a wingspan of six-foot-five and a standing reach of eight-foot-2.5. However, he was among the top in 3-pointers, making 26-of-30 (86.7%). In 3-point Star Drill, Cam Spencer was tied with Castle at 18-of-25 (72%) shots.

He's projected to go 60th overall and will possibly have a two-way contract playing in the G League and the associated NBA team.

#5 Tristen Newton

The other fifth-year player in UConn, Newton, was a part of both championship-winning teams. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.1% from deep.

Although his measurements were slightly better than Spencer's coming at six-foot-3.25 in height, six-foot-6.75 in wingspan and eight-foot-four in standing reach, Newton's performance in drills was not up to the mark. He was sixth in the 3-point star drill with 68% shots made.

The guard is predicted to go at No. 59, earning a two-way contract like his teammate. The draft prospects' deadline to withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft is May 29.

What do you think of the measurements from the potential draftees? Let's know in the comments section below:

Also Read: “This draft is f*cking horrible lmao,” “Potential is through the roof”: Fans react to Donovan Clingan’s NBA draft combine video