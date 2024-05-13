“This draft is f*cking horrible lmao,” “Potential is through the roof”: Fans react to Donovan Clingan’s NBA draft combine video

Former UConn center Donovan Clingan has impressed with his remarkable performance at the NBA draft combine. Standing at 7'2" and weighing 280 lbs, Clingan has grabbed eyes with his athleticism and versatility with agility drills.

Fans and analysts expressed their excitement about Donovan Clingan's potential.

"Potential is through the roof with this kid," one enthusiast tweeted

"This draft is f*cking horrible lmao," another fan tweeted.

"This year’s draft class is mid," another fan tweeted.

Few other fans expressed excitement and praised Donovan Clingan.

"This at 290 is crazy," a fan tweeted

"Move like that at 7+’ and you will make a lot of $$$," another fan tweeted.

Clingan had a very productive second season with the Huskies. He has averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, shooting at 63.9% from the field. He became the first Big East player since Patrick Ewing to achieve 20 points and 15 rebounds in a Big East title game.

Donovan Clingan possesses the classic attributes of a dominant center. He has exceptional rim protection, paint enforcement and surprising lateral movement for someone of his stature.

The latest mock draft by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic predicts that the Houston Rockets will select Donovan Clingan at number three. It means passing up on him if he's available would be unwise for the team.

Wizards eyeing UConn's Donovan Clingan with second overall pick in 2024 NBA draft

The Washington Wizards got the second pick in the next 2024 NBA draft with the lottery results. One notable contender for this draft is UConn's Donovan Clingan, a dominant force in college basketball.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranks Donovan Clingan 11th on the NBA draft bigboard. He highlighted his defensive prowess and ability to control the paint:

"Donovan Clingan feels like one of the draft's easiest bets to be a positive NBA contributor and valued starter at his position. Regardless, for two seasons he showed he could use his enormous frame, feet, length and reactions to block shots, contest in pick-and-roll coverage, own the glass and pick up easy baskets."

Donovan Clingan's role in UConn's NCAA tournament triumph shows he can be a game-changer. With his contribution, the team has won all 12 games in the last two years by a double-digit margin.

One of the Wizards' biggest obstacles is that starting center Daniel Gafford is out of the team, and they must find some frontcourt reinforcements. Jordan Poole and Deni Avidja seem promising to be great on the wing, and Kyle Kuzma is a highly versatile player. Still, the team is not equipped with long-term solutions at center and point guard positions.

As the draft approaches on June 26 in Brooklyn, the Wizards are poised to consider Clingan a viable option to address their frontcourt deficiencies. The NBA scouting combine will provide further insights into Clingan's draft stock and the overall landscape of prospects.