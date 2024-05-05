How many USC players got invited to NBA draft combine in 2024? Taking a closer look at the invitees 

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is set to happen from 12th May 2024 to 19th May 2024 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriot Marquis in Chicago. For this multi-day event, the NBA has invited 78 players to attend it live. For the first time in draft history, all the invitees will have to participate in the event if they wish to be drafted.

Zach Edey, Bronny James, Kyle Filipowski, and Cody Williams were some of the star players with their names on the invitee list posted on X (formerly Twitter).

All the players invited were selected by votes from various team executives. The players attending the draft will have to go through multiple tests to be approved by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel before getting drafted. Following are some of the tests the players will go through:

Medical examinations Sharing of Medical History Biochemical and Functional Movement Testing Strength and Agility Testing Performance Testing Anthropometric Measurements

Additionally, there will be other events like team interviews, media circuits, player development sessions, etc.

Among the 78 invitees were Bronny James and Isaiah Collier from USC were also invited, however, their fifth-year senior, Boogie Ellis, did not get one. In this article, let's take a close look at the USC players invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

USC players got invited to the NBA draft combine in 2024

#1 Bronny James

NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round USC vs Washington

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, did not have a great last season. As a result, he was not expected to enter the NBA Draft 2024.

Bronny had to miss a major part of the season last season due to his heart issue. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He secured 36.6 percent points from the field and 26.7 percent from the 3-point line.

His performance and his injury are one of the main reasons he was invited. He will have to be approved by the NBA fitness-to-play panel before becoming eligible to play in the NBA.

Bronny declared for the NBA draft while retaining his college ability. So, if he doesn't qualify or nobody picks him up, he will have the option to stay at the collegiate level.

#2 Isaiah Collier

NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Washington State

Isaiah Collier was born in Atlanta Georgia and played as a point guard for USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Conference. He played for Wheeler High School under coach Larry Thompson, his uncle. In college, he averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists per game.

In 2023, he won the Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award and was also honored with Mr. Georgia Basketball. He was a five-star recruit and was also ESPN's number-one overall prospect in the class of 2023. He committed to USC in November 2022 after rejecting major offers from Cincinnati, Michigan, and UCLA.