When is NBA draft combine? Dates, schedule and other details

NBA draft combine is an annual event used as a platform to showcase the skills of young prospects. The event features many activities that general managers and scouts use to evaluate prospects.

This year's NBA draft combine will begin on Monday and will last for an entire week. It will feature some of the world's best prospects, such as Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, two projected lottery picks in the upcoming draft.

NBA teams will have a chance to watch 78 players showcase their skills. However, Victor Wembanyama, a projected first pick, will not be able to attend the event, which is quite unfortunate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA draft combine is a showcase of athletic abilities

The NBA announced that 78 young prospects will attend the 2023 Draft Combine. The annual event will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and will conclude on Sunday, May 21.

The combine is an important step for all young prospects as it gives them a platform to showcase their skills. Due to this, many players can use the event to improve their draft stock.

The event features a lot of activities, from physical measurements of players to athletic drills and five-on-five games. Basketball fans can watch strength, agility, and shooting drills on the NBA app starting at 3 PM Eastern Time on Monday.

Scoot Henderson is one of the most promising prospects this year (Image via Getty Images)

The coverage will also be broadcast on ESPN2 on Wednesday from 2 PM and on Thursday from 4 PM. The NBA draft combine will be available on the ESPN app as well.

You may be interested in reading: NBA Draft Combine 2023: Invited players, date, time and more

Besides various drills and basketball games, young prospects will have their physical measurements taken at the event. These measurements include standing reach, height without shoes, wingspan, vertical leap, shuttle run, and more.

Wembanyama will not attend the combine event (Image via Getty Images)

Interestingly, the NBA will hold a draft lottery process on Tuesday. The team that gets the first pick will likely use it to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old prodigy from France.

Despite being a projected first pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the French superstar will not attend the combine event. He is currently under contract with the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, a professional team, and his season with the team isn't over yet.

You may be interested in reading: Why is Victor Wembanyama not attending NBA Draft Combine?

The young prospect is averaging 21.6 points and 10.5 rebounds in France this season. He is the consensus number one pick, and it'll be interesting to see which team will draft him this summer.

The 2023 NBA draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 22.

Poll : 0 votes