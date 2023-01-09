Watch: Victor Wembanyama wins for Metropolitans 92 with a vicious put back slam

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the basketball world. The talented international big man is the runaway favorite to be the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Wembanyama has been playing overseas with the Metropolitans 92. Victor has become a highlight machine. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama has the size and fludity to be a potential unicorn at the NBA level. He's a gifted two-way player who can dominate in multiple aspects of the game.

While Wembanyama has shown a dominant shot-blocking ability, he's also been a gifted player on the offensive side of the ball. Wembanyama has been a force on the court and stands out with his versatility.

That versatility was on full display in his recent game against ASVEL. Victor Wembanyama had a putback dunk with 3.5 seconds remaining against his old team as the Metropolitans 92 won 84-83.

Victor Wembanyama continues his impressive season overseas

Metropolitans 92 star Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama continues to have NBA scouts fascinated by his upside. The recently turned 19-year-old is oozing with the potential to be a superstar at the next level.

Wembanyama has the tools to be a franchise-altering piece. He's a gifted three-level scorer who moves like an athletic wing. While Wembanyama has the size of a center, he's a dangerous threat from all over the court with his outside shooting ability.

In his last five games, Wembanyama averaged 20.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. NBA teams will continue to monitor the progression of Wembanyama. As long as he can stay healthy, Victor is almost guaranteed to be the first player off the board in the 2023 NBA draft.

For now, teams that are falling down the NBA standings will hope to have some luck in the draft lottery. If they can add a talent like Wembanyama, it could change the trajectory of their franchise.

Poll : 0 votes