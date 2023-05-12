NBA Draft Combine 2023: Invited players, date, time and more

The NBA Draft Combine 2023 is just around the corner. The annual event will feature some of the best young basketball players in the world. Many of these players will also participate in the NBA draft in June.

This year's event will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will begin on Monday and will conclude on Sunday, May 21. During the event, scouts and general managers from the NBA will watch a talent showcase from future pros.

The combine will feature a couple of projected top-10 picks, including Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. While it will include both college and international players, Victor Wembanyama will not participate in it.

NBA Draft Combine 2023 will run through an entire week

The NBA Draft Combine 2023 is a week-long event that provides NBA teams an opportunity to watch many players who declared for the draft. Teams have a chance to measure the physical attributes of players and observe them performing various drills.

There are many activities and evaluations done at the combine, including 5-on-5 basketball games. Unfortunately, general managers and scouts will not be able to watch Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft Combine 2023.

The projected first pick cannot participate in the event due to his season in France. Wembanyama is already a professional player and will have to finish his season in Europe before coming to the NBA.

The projected first pick will not participate in the NBA Draft Combine 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

In total, 78 players will participate in the annual event. These players will go through a measurement process, athletic testing, skill drills, and basketball games. Many of them will also be interviewed.

While Wembanyama will not be attending the event, many other fantastic players will be there. Scoot Henderson, who is projected to go second overall, will participate in the NBA Draft Combine 2023. Brandon Miller, who will likely be picked third, will also be in attendance.

Other popular players who will participate are Anthony Black, Ausar Thompson, Jarace Walker and Taylor Hendricks. The NBA has released a list of all 78 participants who will be at the showcase event.

Henderson is a projected second pick in the 2023 NBA draft (Image via Getty Images)

The combine event is a platform for young prospects to show NBA teams how good they are. They can use this event to improve their draft stock and find teams that suit them the best.

It's important to note that the draft order hasn't been finalized yet. The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the combine event. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have a 14% chance of landing the first pick.

