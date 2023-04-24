NBA draft early entrants 2023: Which stars have declared for the draft?

The NBA draft is roughly two months away, and we've already seen multiple top picks put there name in the mix. While there's still some time to go, here is a list of some of the most notable names to be an early entrant for the draft.

Top 5 early entrants for the 2023 NBA draft:

5) Jarace Walker

Kicking off the list of top prospects to declare for the draft is Jarace Walker. The 6-foot-8 forward spent the past year playing for one of the top college teams in the country.

Walker started every game but one for Houston last season and did a little bit of everything on the floor for them. He ended the year with averages of 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Right now, the Houston standout is projected to be drafted sixth overall by the Orlando Magic.

4) Ausar Thompson

Next up on the list of potential top picks to be an early entrant for the NBA draft is Ausar Thompson. The 6-foot-7 wing took a different route this year and opted to play for Overtime Elite instead of playing in the NCAA.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Meet Overtime Elite's Amen and Ausar Thompson – projected top 10 picks in 2023 NBA Draft – on @Stadium : Amen being born one minute earlier and life as twins, "not really worried" about Victor Wembanyama/Scoot Henderson, role models, locked-in work ethic, more. Meet Overtime Elite's Amen and Ausar Thompson – projected top 10 picks in 2023 NBA Draft – on @Stadium: Amen being born one minute earlier and life as twins, "not really worried" about Victor Wembanyama/Scoot Henderson, role models, locked-in work ethic, more. https://t.co/z0R6jSRhMX Overtime Elite stars Amen and Ausar Thompson – twin brothers who are projected to be high lottery picks – have officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Overtime Elite stars Amen and Ausar Thompson – twin brothers who are projected to be high lottery picks – have officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

In his time with Overtime Elite, Thompson averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals. With his height and 215 pound frame, he has is the exact type of wing that is made to thrive in today's NBA.

As far as mock drafts go, Thompson is currently projected to round out the top five and be selected by the Portland Trail Blazers.

3) Amen Thompson

Another top pick to enter his name in the NBA draft is Ausar's twin brother, Amen. He too spent the past year playing with Overtime Elite.

Amen has a similar build as Ausar, meaning he too already has an NBA ready body. This past season, he averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals.

As they are almost identical types of players, there is no telling which Thompson brother will come off the board first. However, recent mock drafts have been more favorable to Amen. He is expected to be taken fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

2) Brandon Miller

After having a college season filled with scandal, Brandon Miller has made the decision to put his name in the NBA draft. Despite being connected to a murder committed by a former teammate, he is still near the top of every draft board.

Miller is a 6-foot-9 forward, and has all the makings to be a solid three-and-D player in the NBA. In his 37 games with Alabama, he averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting just over 38% from beyond the arc.

With his size and shooting ability, Miller can fit with just about every team in the NBA. He is currently mocked to be drafted third overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

1) Victor Wembanyama

By far the biggest name to declare for the NBA draft is Victor Wembanyama. He has been a social media sensation all year with his highlights, and made the announcement himself during an interview on ESPN's "NBA Today."

ESPN @espn



(via NBA Today) Victor Wembanyama officially declares for the 2023 NBA draft with @malika_andrews (via NBA Today) Victor Wembanyama officially declares for the 2023 NBA draft with @malika_andrews 👀 (via NBA Today) https://t.co/OMgOJket4t

Standing at 7-foot-2, Wembanyama has been the most highly touted draft prospect since LeBron James back in 2003. His ability to defend at an elite level and score from anywhere has left fans amazed.

The French big man has been the top pick in every mock draft thus far, and that likely isn't going to change.

