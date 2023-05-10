Why is Victor Wembanyama not attending NBA Draft Combine?

Victor Wembanyama will not attend the NBA Draft Combine later this month. The French basketball superstar will be the first pick in the upcoming draft, but scouts and general managers won't be able to watch him perform in the showcase.

The reason why Wembanyama will not attend the showcase is because his season in France is still in progress. The NBA released a list of 78 prospects who'll attend the NBA Draft Combine, yet Victor wasn't included in it.

The combine will begin on Monday and will end on May 21. It will take place in Chicago, Illinois, and many future NBA stars will attend it.

Victor Wembanyama is already a professional player

Unlike many talented college players who will be included in the upcoming NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama is already a professional. He plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the French LNB Pro A League.

The big man has two more games left to play in the season. The Metropolitans 92 are scheduled to play on Friday and Tuesday. They are ranked second in the league and cannot move up in the standings. However, they have to win these games to keep their current spot.

Wembanyama is another amazing French player (Image via Getty Images)

The talented center led his team to a big victory over Nanterre 92, his former team, on Tuesday. In 34 minutes on the floor, Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. He also added three assists to his stat line.

The French star is averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. He's also an incredible shot blocker who blocks 3.1 shots on average. Wembanyama has converted 46.7% of his shots this season, including 29.2% from long range.

Victor will be in Europe during the NBA Draft Combine (Image via Getty Images)

Wembanyama has already proved how amazing he is, so the NBA Draft Combine would be just a formality for him. He's already played against other professional players and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

The 7-foot-2 center will not only miss the showcase, but he'll also be in Europe during the NBA draft lottery. The lottery will take place on Tuesday, during Wembanyama's last game in France.

The team that wins the lottery will likely end up drafting Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all have a 14% chance of landing the first pick.

The Charlotte Hornets (12.5%), Portland Trail Blazers (10.5) and Orlando Magic (9%) all have a solid chance of winning the lottery as well. All the other teams have 6.8% or a lower chance.

