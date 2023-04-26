“He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value" - NBA scout reflects on Victor Wembanyama's potential impact

Victor Wembanyama will likely be the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The French native is a fantastic player who is projected to have a successful professional career in the United States.

The 19-year-old prospect could add half a billion dollars in franchise value, according to an NBA scout. Considering that most franchises are worth less than $3 billion, the addition of the big map will likely be a game-changer.

Wembanyama is a generational talent and there hasn't been this much hype about an NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Many fans are impressed with the big man's skills and can't wait for him to show them off in the prestigious basketball league.

Victor Wembanyama could improve a franchise value by more than 20%

Victor Wembanyama will likely be drafted by the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, or Houston Rockets. These three teams had the worst records in the 2022-23 season and will have a 14% chance of getting the first pick.

“He’s got more hype than LeBron James did because of social media,” an NBA scout said regarding the French star. "He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value. There’s no chance anyone’s going ahead of him."

The NBA Draft lottery will be held on May 16 and will determine the draft order.

Wembanyama is one of the most exciting prospects (Image via Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets are the ninth most valuable franchise, according to Forbes. They are worth $3.2 billion in 2023 as their value increased by 16% in comparison to the previous season.

The San Antonio Spurs are ranked 20th with a value of $2 billion, while the Detroit Pistons' value of $1.9 billion ranks them 23rd. Adding half a billion dollars to a franchise's value is a big deal, which is why it's no surprise that so many teams are fighting to draft the 7-foot-4 star.

The big man could also go to the Charlotte Hornets (12.5% chance of the first pick) or the Portland Trail Blazers (10.5% chance). Every other lottery team has a 9% or less chance to draft Victor Wembanyama.

The French star is a generational talent (Image via Getty Images)

Victor's impressive size and agility make him deadly on both ends of the floor. Not only can he score from just about any spot, but the young star can also serve as a defensive anchor.

On top of this, the NBA prospect is only 19 and can further polish his skills. Furthermore, Wembanyama has played professional basketball since 2019 and is very mature for his age.

There are almost no downsides to drafting the young star, which is why he'll certainly be selected with the first pick in the upcoming draft.

