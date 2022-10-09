What is Victor Wembanyama's wingspan? Taking a look at physical attributes which make him one of the most hyped draft prospects of all time

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most exciting young prospects in the basketball world. Standing at 7-foot-4 and having an eight-foot wingspan is what separates the young French player from the rest of the pack.

Despite his size, Wembanyama is very quick and agile. Furthermore, he has a soft touch from 3-point range and has impressed NBA scouts so far.

Picking him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft seems like a no-brainer, which is why so many fans and analysts have closely followed Wembanyama's performances.

This article will reveal Victor Wembanyama's physical stats and everything else that makes him one of the greatest young players in the world.

Victor Wembanyama's wingspan is incredible

Being tall is almost a recipe for success in basketball. However, having a large wingspan is also very important. A lot of NBA players have a disproportional height-to-wingspan ratio, which is what makes them so valuable.

Victor Wembanyama's wingspan is reportedly eight feet. This is very impressive, but even more impressive since no current NBA player has a wingspan this large.

According to the official measurement stats by the league, there are a couple of players who are close to having an 8-foot wingspan. However, they are all at least two inches short of achieving this.

Victor Wembanyama's wingspan is impressively large (Image via Getty Images)

Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic is listed as a 7-footer and his wingspan is 7-foot-10. Boban Marjanovic, a Houston Rockets center, is listed as 7-foot-4, yet his wingspan is also 7-foot-10.

When he enters the league, Victor Wembanyama's wingspan will be the largest and will give him a massive advantage over his opponent. There is a chance that the center will grow even bigger before he comes into the league, which would be incredible.

The young prospect stands at 7-foot-3 barefoot, yet he's extremely quick for his size. He's already had some amazing highlights where he goes coast-to-coast in just a couple of seconds.

Wembanyama is a generational talent (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to Wembanyama's weight, he's listed at 210 pounds. It will be interesting to see how well he performs in the NBA against bigger and more physical centers.

The French basketball star will probably have to bulk up once he enters the league. Fortunately, his quickness should make him a decent defender.

Wembanyama's dominance

Victor Wembanyama recently played his first basketball game in the United States. He faced the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, another young prospect who will be a lottery pick.

In the two games in the US, Wembanyama scored 73 points and shot 50% from the 3-point line. The young prospect also had nine blocks and only three turnovers, which was very impressive.

Victor Wembanyama put on a fantastic show in his first two games in the United States (Image via Getty Images)

Thanks to these performances, the hype that surrounds him is even bigger now. NBA fans can't wait for next summer to see him play in the league. There is no doubt that he will be a fantastic player and could end up being one of the all-time great centers.

