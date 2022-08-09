Who is Victor Wembanyama? Looking closely at the one of top projected NBA draft picks in 2023

Few prospects have generated as much hype as international NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. After generating buzz overseas with his play, teams have patiently waited for Victor Wembanyama to be eligible for the NBA Draft.

Wembanyama has the tools to be an exceptional prospect. His freakish length and incredible upside will draw the attention of multiple teams.

Let's take a look at one of the top projected picks in 2023.

Who is Victor Wembanyama and which team does he play for?

French-born prospect Victor Wembanyama will be playing for Metropolitans 92 this season.

Victor Wembanyama has been one of the most discussed prospects in recent memory. The recently turned 18-year-old has the tools to transform how the game is played. Wembanyama will most likely receive several Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant comparisons.

His thin frame and freakish length give him an advantage, but Wembanyama has also shown versatility on both sides of the ball.

Born in France, Wembanyama has spent several seasons playing for ASVEL Basket. The club's president is former San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker and is part of the top-tier level of the French Pro A League.

It was announced this year that Wembanyama is making a change. He will be playing for the Metropolitans 92 of the Pro A.

Victor Wembanyama Player Profile

NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama is a favorite to go first overall

It didn't take long for fans and NBA scouts to become fascinated with Victor Wembanyama. The recently turned 18-year-old stands at a towering 7'3" with a reported 7'9" wingspan. Wembanyama has the tools to be a dominant force on the court. His quickness and ability to impact both sides of the game with his length are unique.

While playing last year for ASVEL Basket in France, Wembanyama averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. With the move to Metropolitans 92 in Paris this year, Wembanyama will likely receive more playing time.

There's no denying that the flashes have been remarkable. Wembanyama is trending as the "prize" of the 2023 NBA Draft lottery.

Top NBA draft picks 2023: Where can Victor Wembanyama land?

Victor Wembanyama will be the top prize of the 2023 NBA Draft

Teams will likely need to win the 2023 Draft lottery to select Victor Wembanyama. The upcoming class of talent for the NBA will offer plenty of potential stars. But Wembanyama is looking like a grand prize for every team.

The San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic would love the opportunity to land Wembanyama. Most teams are hoping for the chance to draft Wembanyama. Some might even participate in "tanking" if it means they could land Wembanyama.

The 18-year-old has shown sensational upside for a player of his size and versatility.

SB Nation @SBNation



trib.al/AYasUe4 Victor Wembanyama is a historic NBA Draft prospect. He just needs to stay healthy. Victor Wembanyama is a historic NBA Draft prospect. He just needs to stay healthy. trib.al/AYasUe4

Wembanyama has had some injuries over the last couple of years. If he can prove that he can stay healthy this year, he will be the runaway favorite to hear his name first next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott