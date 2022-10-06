Which teams has Victor Wembanyama played for so far? All you need to know

Victor Wembanyama is an 18-year-old professional basketball player from France. He's gained a lot of popularity in the past few years due to his incredible basketball performances.

Wembanyama recently played his first game in the United States. Despite all the hype and pressure that surrounded him, the talented player did not fold. In fact, he had one of the best games of his young career.

This article will reveal all the basketball teams Victor Wembanyama has played for so far in his career. His professional career started at the age of 15 and his resume is already very impressive.

Victor Wembanyama's incredible basketball journey

Wembanyama has been incredible so far (Image via Getty Images)

Many fans and analysts believe that Victor Wembanyama will be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, while Scoot Henderson will be picked second. On October 4, the two faced each other and had an epic battle.

Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 flew in from France to play against Henderson's G-League Ignite. The Ignite won the game 122-115, but it was the matchup between the two wonder kids that marked the game.

The young stars combined for 65 points, with Wembanyama scoring 37 of them. The 7-foot-3 center also added four rebounds and five blocks to his boxscore. What stood out the most was his shooting as the big man was 7-for-11 from the 3-point range.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson were both incredible in their matchup (Image via Getty Images)

In late June 2022, Wembanyama signed a two-year contract with the Metropolitans 92. The team plays in the LNB Pro A, which is the highest-tier basketball league in France.

One interesting fact about this team is that its president is Boris Diaw. Diaw spent 14 years in the NBA and played for five different teams. He won the championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Other teams Wembanyama has played for

Wembanyama has played for three different teams in France (Image via Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama played for two other professional teams before the Metropolitans 92. He made his professional debut for Nanterre 92 in October 2019. The center was only 15 during his debut and he became the second-youngest player to play in the EuroCup.

In his first year, the young player did not get many chances to show what he's got, but he had several big performances in the second year. At the end of it, Victor Wembanyama was named the Pro A Best Young Player of the season.

After two years with Nanterre 92, the 7-foot-3 big man opted out of his contract and decided to sign a three-year contract with ASVEL Basket, another Pro A team. He ended up spending a year with the team before signing with the Metropolitans 92.

With ASVEL Basket, Wembanyama averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while playing less than two quarters on average. Once again, he was named the best young player in the league for the second year in a row.

