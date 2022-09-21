"That's my goal rather than trying to put on 15 kilos and take risks" - Victor Wembanyama wants to preserve No. 1 pick status over putting on muscle

Victor Wembanyama is the likely first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama wants to preserve his possible status as the No. 1 pick over putting on some muscle. The French prospect stands at an astonishing 7-foot-4, but only weighs around 210 pounds.

In an interview with French news outlet BasketSession, Wembanyama discussed his potential landing spot in the NBA. Several teams have been linked to the "Tank for Victor" movement, including the San Antonio Spurs, OKC Thunder, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers.

However, Victor Wembanyama is in a dilemma since he wants to come to the right team. He does not care about getting drafted No. 2, No. 20 or whatever. But his pride won't let him do that because he wants to be the No. 1 pick. One player from who could give him a run for the top selection is Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite Team.

"Sports-wise, the most interesting thing is always to find an organization that will take care of the project and the player," Wembanyama said. "It's better to be second, third, or 20th in the draft if you have a better career afterward.

"But I don't know if it's pride, I have a part in me that says that there must be no one in front of me."

Regarding his weight, Wembanyama will prioritize playing for Metropolitans 92 in France rather than putting up weight. He wants to look good for the draft and could always add muscle when he gets into the league.

"What matters to me this season is above all to consolidate a place as a possible No. 1 pick in the draft," Wembanyama said. "That's my goal, rather than trying to put on 15 kilos and take risks. I want to strengthen myself, but above all to move toward a favorable situation for the NBA."

Which teams could tank for Victor Wembanyama?

The OKC Thunder could tank for Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama is incredibly skilled for his size and has amazing mobility that not many big men have. Wembanyama can handle the ball and score from anywhere. His absurd length makes him a terror on the defensive end, as he can easily block shots with his 8-foot wingspan.

With all that said, which teams could possibly tank for Wembanyama next season? The Utah Jazz are a prime candidate since they started a rebuild after trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. They also traded Royce O'Neale and are on the verge of dealing four more players.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder will not have Chet Holmgren next season due to a foot injury. The Thunder shut down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey before the end of last season.

The San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray this offseason and are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers can always blow it up by trading Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

