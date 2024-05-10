NBA Draft Lottery 2024: Team odds, date, time & how to watch explored

This year's NBA draft will mark the first time the league holds the event over the course of two days. Prior to that, however, fans will tune in to this year's Draft Lottery to see what order teams will pick. The event will see various teams represented on stage in Chicago, all in the hopes of securing the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

After last year's draft saw generational talent Victor Wembanyama go first, this year's draft could see another French player selected first. Currently, a number of draft boards and mock drafts have big man Alex Sarr going first.

The big question, of course, is which team will land the first pick. Amid the second-round NBA Playoff action, the league announced details regarding the draft lottery.

NBA Draft Lottery 2024: Dates, Time, and Location

Date: Sunday, May 12 (2024)

Time: 3:00 p.m. EDT (Noon Pacific)

Location: Chicago, IL

NBA Draft Lottery: How to watch

This year's NBA Draft Lottery will be televised nationally via ABC. This channel can be accessed via Cable TV, or by way of various streaming platforms such as YouTube TV, Sling, or Fubo TV. While these subscription-based streaming services cost money, they do offer free trial periods for new users.

Ahead of Sunday's NBA double-header, which will see the Knicks play the Pacers in Game 4, and the Nuggets play the Timberwolves in Game 4, fans can tune in to ABC for the draft lottery.

NBA Draft Lottery 2024: Team odds explained

Much like the name indicates, the draft lottery is conducted via a lottery system. Teams who performed the worst during the 2023-24 regular season will have the best odds to win thanks to additional ping pong balls in the lottery bin.

The three worst-performing teams in the league will have the best odds to get the first pick. Teams who finished the season fourth through 14th will then have increasingly worse odds to secure the top overall pick ranging from 12.5% to .5%.

NBA Draft Lottery 2024: Looking at which teams are in the draft lottery and potential pick swaps

Note: * indicates a team who could end up losing draft pick via swap

Detroit Pistons: 14.0%

Washington Wizards: 14.0%

Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%

*Toronto Raptors: 9.0%

Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%

*Utah Jazz: 6.0%

Brooklyn Nets (HOU): 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 3.0%

Chicago Bulls: 2.0%

*Houston Rockets: 1.5%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

*Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

In the case of the Toronto Raptors, the team could lose their pick to the San Antonio Spurs. If the pick falls out of the top six, it returns to San Antonio.

In the case of the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets, both teams have protected picks with the OKC Thunder. Should the Jazz's pick not fall in the top 10, it goes to the OKC Thunder. In the case of the Rockets, if the pick falls outside the top four, it goes to OKC.

Last but certainly not least, the Golden State Warriors could lose their pick to the Trail Blazers unless it falls within the top four, in which case they would retain it.