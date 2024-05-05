The highest-paid college basketball coaches face an enormous amount of pressure each year to lead their programs to success. These coaches are among the best in the country at what they do and have been able to maintain a winning tradition with their schools.

There is a shuffle of coaches every offseason in college basketball, and this year saw a massive move by John Calipari to leave Kentucky and sign a new contract with Arkansas.

Here is a look at the five highest-paid college basketball coaches this year, according to USA Today.

Five highest-paid men's college basketball coaches in 2024

#5 Rick Barnes, Tennessee

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship-Tennessee vs Purdue

Rick Barnes has been the coach of the Tennessee Volunteers since the 2015-16 season and earns $5,700,000 with a maximum bonus of $3 million. Barnes has a 202-101 record in nine seasons with the Volunteers.

Tennessee has made the NCAA Tournament in all but two seasons that Barnes has been in charge, reaching the Elite Eight in 2024.

#4 Bruce Pearl, Auburn

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Vanderbilt

Bruce Pearl is entering his 11th season as the coach of the Auburn Tigers and makes $5,716,652. That includes $5,683,852 from the school and $32,800 in other pay. Pearl's maximum bonus is set at $925,000.

He has won over 200 games at Auburn and has a winning percentage of 64.3% during his tenure with the Tigers. The team has made it as far as the Final Four in 2019 under coach Pearl.

#3 Tom Izzo, Michigan State

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Michigan State vs North Carolina

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo ranks as the third highest paid men's college basketball coach, earning $6,196,169. That includes $5,771,169 paid by the school and $425,000 of additional pay. Izzo's maximum bonus payout stands at $75,000.

Izzo has been the coach at Michigan State since 1995 and has built one of the most successful programs in college basketball. He has eight Final Four appearances and one national title win.

#2 John Calipari, Arkansas

NCAA Basketball: Stonehill at Kentucky

John Calipari just signed a new contract with Arkansas after spending the last 15 seasons at Kentucky. H

is contact with Arkansas will see him earn $7 million. He will also have a $1 million signing bonus and $500,000 in annual bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament and advancing in the tournament.

This yearly salary total is actually a decrease from the $8,539,961 Calipari was making before leaving Kentucky, but it's still enough to earn Calipari the second spot on this list.

#1 Bill Self, Kansas

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Gonzaga vs Kansas CAA Basketball: Stonehill at Kentucky

Longtime Kansas coach Bill Self is the highest-paid men's college basketball coach in 2024, with a total pay of $9,625,642. That includes $9,453,800 in pay from the school and $171,842 in other pay. He has a maximum bonus earning of $800,000 as well.

Self is a two-time NCAA college basketball champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year. He began coaching at Kansas in 2003 and has made the NCAA Tournament every season since. He has a 579-138 record as the coach of the Kansas Jayhawks.

