5 Kamilla Cardoso replacements for South Carolina's Dawn Staley to think about in 2024 after Chicago Sky move

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley doesn't have many problems. She just completed a perfect season with a national title. Astonishingly, she lost only one player to the 2024 WNBA Draft. That said, the one player is a big one. Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso was taken with the third pick of the Draft by the Chicago Sky.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso was Carolina's top scorer last year with 14.4 points per game. More importantly, she was a dynamic rebounder (9.7 boards per game) and a terrific shot blocker (82 blocks). Cardoso will be a difficult player to replace. Not that Staley doesn't have some excellent options at her disposal. Here are the top five picks to replace Cardoso next season.

Top 5 Kamilla Cardoso Replacements

Incoming freshman phenom Joyce Edwards could replace Kamilla Cardoso in South Carolina's lineup.

1.Ashlyn Watkins, junior forward

It's worth noting that Cardoso came off the bench for two years for Carolina after transferring in from Syracuse. At Dawn Staley's command, the most logical option is to replace her superstar from within, which is where Ashlyn Watkins comes in.

Yes, Watkins is listed as a forward. But at 6-foot-3, she is big enough to command the post in the center role. Watkins started nine games for the Gamecocks last year and showed the type of post skills that Cardoso did at the same phase of her career.

Watkins averaged 9.2 ppg and 7.4 rpg and actually topped Cardoso in blocked shots with 91. An all-SEC pick last season, she will need to improve on her 53% career foul shooting. But Watkins is a great starting place to replace Cardoso.

2. Sakima Walker, senior center

Sakima Walker, who was the other true center on Carolina's roster, backed up Cardoso in 2023-24. She averaged just 2.0 ppg and 0.8 rpg but has drawn consistent praise from her teammates and coaches for her veteran leadership.

There's certainly no guarantee that replacing Cardoso means plugging in another player and getting the same production. Walker can be her own player, and even if that player isn't an All-American, she can provide enough grit and physicality inside to keep South Carolina on top.

She's not the most exciting choice, but don't overlook Sakima Walker in the battle to replace Cardoso.

3. Joyce Edwards, freshman star

She'll be a freshman, and she's only 6-foot-2. But Edwards might well end up filling in Cardoso's large shoes. The No. 2 player in the most recent ESPN recruiting rankings, Edwards was Co-MVP of the McDonald's All-American game with 19 points.

The highly decorated recruit hails from nearby Camden, South Carolina. Edwards has won about every prep honor to be claimed and has elite, next-level talent in the post. It's probably more likely that Edwards plays the power forward spot and shifts Ashlyn Watkins inside. But don't sleep on the freshman for a second.

4. Adhel Tac, redshirt freshman center

Adhel Tac enrolled early at South Carolina, meaning she was around the team during the championship season. But an injury kept her sidelined, so the 6-foot-5 prep standout was something of a mystery woman.

Tac will likely have some rust to shake off from her injury, and she seems fairly raw, particularly on offense. But she's a massive true center and might be the most physically imposing heir apparent to Cardoso near the basket.

In a most realistic scenario, Tac could split minutes with Walker, and the two cumulatively could reflect production near that of Cardoso, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Tac has doubtlessly benefitted from a season of watching and learning and could surprise everyone next season.

5. Raegan Beers, Oregon State transfer junior

Raegan Beers really is less of a certainty and more of an idea. She's a West Coast product with no real ties to South Carolina. Beers can boast two seasons of excellent power conference basketball, as she was an AP All-American last year. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 17.5 ppg and 10.3 rpg at Oregon State.

If not Beers, it could be Stanford junior Kiki Iriafen. Or Pitt's Laitu King. Any of those three-- or tons more-- could come in from the transfer portal and provide immediate frontcourt help.

While South Carolina will probably promote from within, there's always the possibility of a helping hand from elsewhere.

Will South Carolina replace Cardoso in the lineup with a returning player, a freshman, or a transfer? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Can Carolina win another NCAA title without Kamilla Cardoso in 2025? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback