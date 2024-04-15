WATCH: Dawn Staley makes grand Rolls Royce entry holding 2024 NCAA championship trophy for South Carolina's victory parade

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrated their NCAA championship win with a victory parade on Sunday.

Coach Staley wearing a black "You win some, you lose none" t-shirt, arrived at the parade in a white Rolls Royce carrying a wrestling belt presented to her by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

The parade also included a float with tombstones of every team that the Gamecocks beat during their undefeated season run to the title. Kamilla Cardoso, who declared for the WNBA draft, skipped the draft orientation to join her teammates in the celebration.

"I don't know that everybody really understands what uncommon favor is," Dawn Staley said. (via USA Today). (It) is when your mother or your father told you, 'I can show you better than I can tell you.' After we planned to be here last year during this time, it wasn't harvest time. And it was a devastating loss for all who were part of it.

"I was hurt deeply, deeply. It didn't destroy my faith, but I did ask why. ... God sometimes says, 'I can show you better than I can tell you.' The love that you pour into us as we drove down main street, it is uncommon and I really, really deeply appreciate your love, your unconditional love."

Staley is the first Black coach to win the national title three times. After last year's Final Four loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, she promised her team that she would take them to the finals this season and she delivered.

Caitlin Clark thanks Dawn Staley for paving the way

Caitlin Clark made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during the Weekend Update sketch with Michael Che and Colin Jost. After calling out Che for his jokes on women's sports, Clark took a minute to thank her predecessors.

“I’m sure it will be a big step for me but it’s just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley & my basketball hero Maya Moore.

"These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Expand Tweet

After the Gamecocks won the title on April 7, coach Staley thanked Clark for uplifting the sport and called her "one of the GOATS" of women's basketball.

What did you think of Staley's speech at the parade? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: WATCH: $80M worth Travis Scott surprises South Carolina HC Dawn Staley with signature Jumpman Jack shoes