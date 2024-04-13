WATCH: $80M worth Travis Scott surprises South Carolina HC Dawn Staley with signature Jumpman Jack shoes

Travis Scott recently gifted Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, a pair of the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail." The gesture has garnered significant attention in the global market.

Beyond signifying a gesture of support for Staley and the Gamecocks, these kicks symbolize the increasing recognition of women's basketball. With the WNBA's rising popularity and more female athletes engaging in NIL deals, women's basketball is gaining the spotlight it deserves.

The collaboration between Michael Jordan and Scott stands out as one of the most sought-after releases. The shoes have a sleek design, blending white and black hues, highlighted by the iconic Jumpman logo in vibrant red. Notably, the soles feature the word "Jack" in the distinctive font associated with Scott's record label, 'Cactus Jack.'

Dawn Staley: Defying expectations and embracing triumph

South Carolina's head coach, Dawn Staley, defied odds and expectations with her "very young, very inexperienced" team in the NCAA championship. Despite odds favoring South Carolina, Staley felt like underdogs due to losing five key players from the previous season, which ended with a surprise defeat in the Final Four to Iowa.

Reflecting on their unexpected journey, Staley remarked,

"God is funny ... It's fairytale-ish ... there's no other way to explain it."

Their victory, achieved in an undefeated fashion, seemed improbable with a team no one expected to reach the final four, let alone win the national championship. Key players such as Kamilia Cardoso, Tessa Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley stepped up. They contributed significantly to the Gamecocks' triumph with an 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Staley became the first Black coach to secure three women's basketball championships after the win. For Staley, this victory was meaningful for the players who graduated without realizing their NCAA title dreams last year.

"And for their careers to end the way that they did, I just needed to help them,” Staley added.

Dawn Staley's support for trans athletes

In a defining moment before Sunday's championship game against Iowa, Dawn Staley confronted a contentious query from a right-wing reporter regarding trans athletes. When asked whether "biological males" should compete in women's sports, Staley responded resolutely:

"If you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play."

Pressed further on including transgender women in sports, Staley remained steadfast, affirming, "Yes, yes." Despite anticipating backlash, she expressed readiness to endure criticism:

"So now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game, and I’m OK with that. I really am."