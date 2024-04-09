"Caitlin Clark almost singlehandedly has elevated our game": Dawn Staley thanks Iowa star for helping SC to play in front of 'over 18 million people' 

The growth of women's basketball has been a sight to behold. Thanks to a litany of stars on the collegiate circuit and a new interest from the viewing audience, women's basketball has reached its peak in terms of popularity. A major contributor to that movement has been Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

But, according to Dawn Staley, head coach of the team that beat her in this year's NCAA Tournament Finals, the South Carolina Gamecocks, her impact in elevating the game is immeasurable.

Staley said when speaking to CBS Sports:

"There's not a whole lot of generational talents like Caitlin Clark that come along and they captivate a different kind of audience, but they also keep the same audience and elevate. Caitlin Clark gave our team an opportunity to play in front of over 18 million people."

Despite finishing a perfect 38-0 season and winning the national championship, Staley acknowledged that fans tuned in to watch Clark play:

"They tuned in to watch her but at the same time, it's just like as we recruit, when you go see that number 1 recruit, there are gonna be 10 or 12 people there in that game. So if you can elevate your game, showcase your talent, you will be in a position to be seen.

"I thought, and still think, that Caitlin Clark almost single-handedly has elevated our game."

Expand Tweet

The Caitlin Clark effect in the WNBA

As soon as Catilin Clark made her intentions to join the 2024 WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever made it clear they would be drafting her with the No. 1 pick.

From there, a reported increase in prices, a shift of venue for the Las Vegas Aces, and a sold-out crowd have already become the norm. Coach Staley further explained the effect Caitlin Clark was having at the next level:

"As she moves on to the WNBA, she elevates the WNBA. I know she has ticket sales are out the roof with the Indiana Fever.The away games, to go see Caitlin Clark play, out the roof. And they're not at regular season prices. They are at Caitlin Clark elevated prices. So, she is doing something good for this sport."

Her rivalry against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in last year's NCAA Tournament Finals gave birth to big-time coverage for women's basketball. That game, which averaged 9.7 million viewers, was the most for a women's basketball game, ever.

This season, those numbers have been put to bed, with three consecutive record-breaking games for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Through the NCAA tournament, the final three Hawkeyes games reset the viewership record numbers for women's basketball.

The rematch for last year's NCAA Finals against LSU in the Elite Eight drew 12.3 million viewers, a number that skyrocketed to 14.2 million for the Final Four, with both numbers breaking the record set the previous year by Clark herself.

However, it was the Finals of the Big Dance against Dawn Staley and her South Carolina Gamecocks that rewrote the history books.

Expand Tweet

As Coach Staley alluded to, the game drew 18.7 million viewers on average, the highest mark for any basketball game in five years. That includes men's and women's college basketball, alongside the NBA as well.

At each stage, the one common denominator was the record-holder for the most points in college basketball history, Caitlin Clark.

What do you think of coach Dawn Staley's comments about Caitlin Clark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.