5 NCAAW players with the most 3 pointers during March Madness ft. Caitlin Clark

This might be a familiar story, but Caitlin Clark set another record on Saturday. With her 61st 3-pointer made in NCAA Tournament play, Clark tied Diana Taurasi's record for most NCAA Tournament 3-point makes.

Taurasi played 23 Tournament games in her UConn career, while Caitlin Clark has played just 14. As Clark proceeds into the Elite Eight, the next made 3-pointer will make the record hers.

So, aside from Caitlin Clark and Taurasi, who are March's dominant lady 3-point bombers? Here's the rundown on the tops in the women's basketball 3-point NCAA Tournament ledger.

Top five women's basketball players in 3-pointers made in March Madness

Katie Lou Samuelson

#5 Katie Lou Samuelson, 51 (2016-19)

The UConn standout reached the Final Four in all four seasons of her career. Samuelson scored 2,342 points and was chosen AP All-American three times. She made 382 3-point shots and nailed 51 NCAA Touranment 3-pointers in 20 Tournament games.

#4 Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, 52 (2012-15)

Another UConn player, Lewis likely benefitted from playing in 23 NCAA Tournament games. The 5-foot-11 forward scored 2,178 points in her four seasons. She came off the bench as a freshman but started three years.

Mosqueda-Lewis made 398 career 3-point shots, including her 52 NCAA Tournament makes. She was a three time national champion and a two-time AP All-American.

#3 Maya Moore, 59 (2008-11)

Surprise, surprise, it's another UConn star. Moore won a pair of NCAA crowns and scored 3,036 points in her college career. She hit 311 career 3-pointers and managed 59 NCAA Tournament 3-pointers in 22 NCAA games played. Moore was a rare four-time AP All-American pick.

#2 Diana Taurasi, 61 (2001-04)

Taurasi's had a piece of the 3-point mark for two decades. A three-time champion and a three-time AP All-American, she's a UConn legend.

Taurasi scored 2,156 points, including 318 made 3-pointers. She played in 23 NCAA Tournament games, which is only one shy of the maximum number possible in four seasons.

#1 Caitlin Clark, 61 (2021-24)

Clark's 3,859 points is, of course, an NCAA record. She has connected on 531 3-point shots, and as mentioned above, has tied the 3-point record in just 14 Tournament games. Clark is six 3-pointers shy of Taylor Robertson's overall career 3-pointer record.

Caitlin Clark 3-point Tournament bests

Caitlin's single-game NCAA mark for 3-pointers in the Tournament is eight. She hit that mark in her junior season against both Louisville in the Elite Eight and LSU in the national title game. WIth another 3-pointer, she will become the NCAA Tournament all-time 3-point leader.

