5 players in the men's Final Four with the most career points ft. Zach Edey 

The men's Final Four is set to tip off on Saturday with some of college hoops' top stars in the spotlight. These players have the ability to light up the scoreboard each game and have proven that throughout their career.

With a trip to the NCAA title game on the line, players from UConn, Purdue, NC State and Alabama need to once again pour in a special scoring performance if they hope to advance. Here are the players in the men's Final Four who have scored the most career points.

Five players in the men's Final Four with the most career points

#5 Tristen Newton (1,981 points)

San Diego State v Connecticut

Fifth-year senior Tristen Newton is closing in on the 2,000 career total-point mark and could hit that mark if UConn advances to the national championship. Newton played three seasons at East Carolina before transferring to UConn and winning a national title in the 2022–23 season.

This is the highest scoring season of his career, as he has tallied 571 points in 38 games. Newton's scoring average is 15.0 points per game this season as he closes out his collegiate career and prepares for the NBA.

#4 DJ Burns Jr. (2,073 points)

NC State v Duke

NC State big man DJ Burns Jr. has helped lead the Wolfpack to the men's Final Four as the No. 11 seed.

He has become a fan-favorite in part due to his scoring and charisma on and off the floor. Burns has over 2,000 career points and will look to boost that total in the Final Four.

Burns redshirted his freshman season at Tennessee before transferring to Winthrop in 2019. He played three seasons with the Eagles before transferring to NC State for his final two years of eligibility. Burns is averaging 13 points this season, right on pace with his 12.6 career average.

#3 DJ Horne (2,103 points)

NC State v Duke

DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne have been a dominant one-two punch all tournament for NC State with their abilities to score the basketball.

Burns has handled the low post scoring, while Horne has been lethal from the backcourt. Horne played two seasons at Illinois State before transferring to Arizona State in 2021. Horne spent two seasons at Arizona State before moving to NC State this season.

Horne is having the best season of his five-year college career and has a chance to display his impressive scoring ability in the men's Final Four. He's averaging a career high of 16.8 points and shoots over 40% from the field and from deep.

#2 Mark Sears (2,125 points)

Clemson v Alabama

Alabama senior guard Mark Sears has been putting on incredible scoring displays throughout the tournament and has a chance to show what he can do in the men's Final Four. Sears played his first two seasons at Ohio but emerged as a lethal scorer in his sophomore season, where he averaged 19.6 points per game.

Sears transferred to Alabama in 2022, where he started 37 games, but saw a significant drop in his scoring average. Sears picked up his scoring again this season, averaging a career high of 21.5 points per game.

#1 Zach Edey (2,459 points)

Tennessee v Purdue

Purdue center Zach Edey has taken over the college hoops world over the last two seasons. He was the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year Award winner and has a chance to become just the third men's player to win the award multiple times.

This will be the first time in his four-year career at Purdue that Edey will have the opportunity to display his scoring skills in the men's Final Four. It's difficult to believe, but Edey has topped his scoring output from last season, averaging a career high of 25 points per game and 926 total points.

Edey is also extremely efficient in the low post, shooting over 62% in his career, and he also connected on his first career 3-pointer this season. He has one season of eligibility remaining, but it's very likely that Edey will enter the 2024 NBA Draft to take his ability to the professional level.

Which teams do you think will advance to the NCAA Championship game? Let us know in the comments below.

