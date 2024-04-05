5 players in the women's Final Four with the most career points ft. Caitlin Clark

The women's Final Four is set to tip off in Cleveland, OH, as Iowa, UConn, South Carolina and NC State battle for a spot in the national championship game. This year's tournament has fans from all over the world tuning in to see some of the biggest names in women's college basketball history.

These players have the ability to light up the scoreboard and have posted some very impressive scoring numbers. Here's a look at the five players in the Final Four who have scored the most career points.

Five players in the women's Final Four with the most points

#5 Te-Hina Paopao (1,346 points)

Oregon State v South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao played three seasons at Oregon before transferring to South Carolina this season.

Paopao is having one of the best seasons of her career, scoring 383 points. She's shooting a career-best 45.5% from the field and 46.3% from the 3-point range as well.

She has played 112 total games at Oregon and South Carolina, averaging 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Gamecocks this season.

#4 Paige Bueckers (1,666 points)

2023 Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase - Connecticut v North Carolina

UConn guard Paige Bueckers ranks fourth with an impressive 1,666 career points in 84 career games. She's one of the most efficient scorers in women's college basketball.

She's averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting over 50% from the field. Her numbers are up this season after missing all of last year with a torn ACL.

UConn is making its 23rd appearance in the women's Final Four, and Bueckers has a chance to help lead the Huskies to their record 12th national title.

#3 Molly Davis (1,765 points)

Iowa v Minnesota

Iowa guard Molly Davis ranks third in career scoring for players on women's Final Four teams, but she has been unable to play in the postseason with a knee injury.

It's unknown if Davis will be cleared to play in the women's Final Four. If she's unable to suit up for the remainder of the tournament, her impact on the floor will be missed.

Davis played three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Iowa in 2022. Her scoring numbers have dropped significantly since her transfer, but her career scoring average remains at 11.8 points per game.

#2 Aaliyah Edwards (1,844 points)

Connecticut v USC

UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards has been an elite scoring threat her entire career. She has played four seasons at UConn and has increased her scoring average every season.

Edwards only has nine 3-point attempts in her career, but she's a crafty scorer from inside the arc. She shoots nearly 60% from the field and is averaging 17.6 points per game this season.

#1 Caitlin Clark (3,900 points)

Iowa v Purdue

Caitlin Clark has 3,900 total career points heading into the women's Final Four. This is expected to be Clark's final college season after she announced that she would enter the WNBA draft. She's averaging 32.0 points per game this season, which is up from her career average of 28.5 points per game.

Clark is the leading scorer in Iowa history. This season, she passed Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich to become the highest-scoring players in NCAA basketball history. As the top scorer in all of college basketball, Clark is far and away the highest scoring player in the women's Final Four this year.

