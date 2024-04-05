Kamilla Cardoso stats vs. NC state

On Friday, The South Carolina Gamecocks will play the NC State Wolfpack in the Final Four.

South Carolina hasn't lost a game this season and enters play on Friday as a sizeable betting favorite. The Gamecocks are 11.5-point favorites to win.

South Carolina is successful because of Kamilla Cardoso, who has started 30 out of 31 games for the Gamecocks. But she didn't get much success in her game against NC State.

How many times has Kamilla Cardoso played against the NC State?

Kamilla Cardoso has only played against NC State once in her career, which was back in her freshman season while she was with Syracuse.

Cardoso's lone game against NC State happened on Feb. 28, 2021, and the Wolfpack won that game 68-61.

Against NC State, Cardoso played 16 minutes, recording 10 points and two rebounds.

What channel is the NC State vs South Carolina Final Four game on?

NC State vs. South Carolina will happen on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The game will be shown on ESPN, while the game can also be streamed on ESPN+ and FUBO.

Entering the game, the Gamecocks are 11.5-point favorites, and NC State knows pulling off the upset won't be easy.

“I can read the ticker,” said Moore, via AP. “They’re not worrying about hurting my feelings. Stanford and Texas, I think our chances of winning were 20-something percent. And now we’re maybe in the teens, if that, odds to win it."

"I also saw the odds of us winning a national championship are below 1 percent. But, hey, I’m that ‘Dumb and Dumber’ guy — so you say there’s a chance?"

Moore believes this is a classic David vs. Goliath game but is confident his team can shut down Cardoso and the Wolfpack.

“I’ve gotten all the text messages about David and Goliath,” Moore said. “So, praise the Lord. Amen. You can can look at it two ways. Oh my gosh, why do we have to play them first game here? I look at it as that, man, there’s 356 teams that would give anything to have this opportunity. So let’s load up that stone and let it rip.”

NC State vs South Carolina Final Four tickets

Tickets for Friday's NC State vs. South Carolina game are still available on Ticketmaster.

The cheapest ticket for both Final Four games is $713 on TicketMaster. Fans can also buy resale tickets from StubHub, TickPick or any other resale website.

Poll : Who do you think wins? NC State South Carolina 0 votes View Discussion