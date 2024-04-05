Senior guard Molly Davis has been absent from the Iowa Hawkeyes' postseason run this season, but she may be able to return to the court soon. She was seen practicing on Thursday, marking the first time she had been able to practice with the squad after suffering a right ankle injury.

Coach Lisa Bluder is looking forward to her return.

"While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season ending," Bluder said. "Our program has appreciated everyone's support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason." h/t On3

Molly Davis is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 24.3 minutes per game this season. Her shooting numbers have been unbelievable: 53.9% from the floor, including 40.7% from beyond the arc and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

What happened to Molly Davis to get injured?

Molly Davis suffered a significant right knee injury in the second quarter of the regular season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The fifth-year senior was chasing a loose ball before landing wrong.

She needed help to walk off the court and was straight headed to the locker room. Chills ran through the arena as the crowd chanted her name as she was being helped off.

With the Final Four game tonight, it is not 100% certain that she will be able to play in this game against the UConn Huskies, but she is getting close to appearing in a game for the first time since March 3.

