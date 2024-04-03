Molly Davis injury update: Iowa HC Lisa Bluder provides latest info on Hawkeyes guard's health

The Iowa Hawkeyes have made the Final Four without senior guard Molly Davis, who has been recovering from a knee injury.

Scott Dochterman of The Athletic tweeted what Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said about Molly Davis potentially returning for Iowa's Final Four meeting with UConn on Friday.

"I'm hoping she'll be back for next weekend. We'll see. I just hope for her sake she gets in a game again."

This does not sound too optimistic but Davis suffered a right knee injury in the Big Ten regular-season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes. At the time, Bluder discussed how the injury was not expected to be season-ending.

"While we feel for Molly that she got injured during senior day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season-ending," Bluder said, according to Clutch Points.

Time is running out for a return and Dochterman also reported that Molly Davis has not practiced since suffering the knee injury last month.

Davis, a fifth-year senior, has been a solid player, averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 24.3 minutes per game while holding shooting splits of 53.9/40.7/85.7.

Also read: "Congrats Caitlin Clark": 4x NBA champ LeBron James sends warm wishes to Iowa guard for breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA record

How will Molly Davis affect how the Iowa Hawkeyes play in the Final Four?

The Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4) are getting prepared to face the UConn Huskies (33-5) in the Final Four on Friday. The Hawkeyes are considered to be a 2.5-point favorite, and that's without Molly Davis expected to be on the court.

If Davis is healthy enough to play, that would improve the depth in the Hawkeyes' backcourt. Either way, Iowa, a No. 1 seed, is still a strong team.

Do you believe her presence will play a big factor?

Also Read: Caitlin Clark stats: How many points did Iowa superstar score against LSU?