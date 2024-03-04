"Congrats Caitlin Clark": 4X NBA champ LeBron James sends warm wishes to Iowa guard for breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA record

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has broken "Pistol" Pete Maravich's record that stood for 54 years to become the NCAA all-time leading scorer. She did so by nailing two free throws with under one second remaining in the first half to break.

People from the sports world have since congratulated the new record-holder, but few know the feeling of breaking a record like this. LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, another all-time scoring leader, tagged Clark on his tweet to congratulate her for the feat.

Expand Tweet

Last night, James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record to become the first player in NBA history with 40,000 career points. It has been an incredible weekend for The King and Ponytail Pete.

Also Read: "The new Tiger Woods": Jason Whitlock compares Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark to 4x PGA champ after record-breaking performance against Michigan

Can Caitlin Clark end her NCAA career with a championship?

Caitlin Clark has won all accolades throughout her college basketball career except one: an NCAA championship. The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the premier programs in women's college basketball. They rank among AP Poll's top-10 programs.

With the postseason coming up as the regular season is winding down, the Big Ten has incredible programs. However, with the Hawkeyes losing in last season's NCAA championship to the LSU Tigers, they are hungry for revenge.

This Hawkeyes team has been performing exceptionally throughout the entire season. The team ended the regular season with 26 wins, winning eight of the previous 10 games. It will be interesting to see if it can win the Big Ten and NCAA championships.

Also Read: "The absolute worst attitude": - College hoops world subtly roasts $31. million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark for calling "technical" against Ohio State