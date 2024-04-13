5 programs that have produced the most first-round picks in WNBA Draft ft. UConn

The WNBA Draft is right around the corner as the top players in college basketball prepare to hear their names called out on draft night. Success in college basketball set these players up to be top picks and potentially have long careers at the professional level.

There are many historical programs in women's college basketball that have regularly produced some of the WNBA's greatest players. Here's a look at the five programs with the most first-round picks in WNBA Draft history.

Also Read: Top 3 WNBA Draft Prospects from South Carolina ft. Kamilla Cardoso & more

Five programs with the most first-round picks in the WNBA Draft

#1 UConn

NCAA Women's Final Four - Notre Dame v Connecticut

The UConn Huskies have had 26 first-round picks in the WNBA Draft, including a record five first overall picks.

The five picks are Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart. All of them from UConn have been named to at least one All-WNBA team.

With 11 titles, UConn owns the most national championships in women's college basketball as well. Their most recent championship victory came in 2016, when the Huskies went 38-0 and beat Syracuse in the national title game to complete their undefeated season.

#2 Tennessee

Chamique Holdsclaw

The Tennessee Volunteers have had 20 players selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. They have produced two first overall picks: Chamique Holdsclaw in 1999 and Candace Parker in 2008.

The third-highest scorer in WNBA history, Takima Catchings was the third overall pick in the 2001 WNBA Draft. She was the 2011 WNBA MVP and a WNBA champion in 2012 with the Indiana Fever.

Tennessee is second in national title victories, with eight, and won its most recent championship in 2008, behind their late great coach Pat Summitt.

#3 Stanford

NCAA Women's Final Four - Stanford v Baylor

Stanford has produced 14 first-round WNBA Draft picks in its 42-year history in the NCAA. They produced two first overall selections, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

The two sisters attended Stanford and were taken first overall two years apart. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Nneka in 2012, while the Connecticut Sun selected Chiney in 2014.

Stanford has three NCAA title victories, all under coach Tara VanDerveer. Their first title was in 1990, while their most recent one came in 2021.

#4 South Carolina

Stanford v South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks have produced 12 first-round WNBA Draft picks. They have also produced two first overall picks in the last six years.

Forward A'ja Wilson was the first pick for the Las Vegas Aces in 2018, while Aliyah Boston was last year's number one pick for the Indiana Fever. South Carolina has had three NCAA championships in the last seven years.

The Gamecocks won their most recent title this season, beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 to earn coach Dawn Staley her third title.

#5 Baylor and Duke

NCAA Women's Final Four - Stanford v Baylor

The Baylor Bears and Duke Blue Devils are tied with 11 first-round WNBA Draft picks each.

Baylor produced a top overall pick when Brittney Griner was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013. Duke also has one first overall draft selection, Lindsey Harding, who was also taken by the Mercury in the 2007 draft.

The Blue Devils have made four trips to the Final Four but are yet to win a national championship. Baylor has also made four Final Four appearances, winning three national titles. Their first title came in 2005 before they won it again in 2012, while their most recent one came in 2019.

Who do you think is the best WNBA player of all time? Let's know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Where did Dawn Staley coach before SC? Taking a look at 3x national champ's career so far

Poll : Will you be watching the 2024 WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion