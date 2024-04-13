Top 3 WNBA Draft Prospects from South Carolina ft. Kamilla Cardoso & more

South Carolina has three senior players eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Two of them were critical contributors in the Gamecocks' unbeaten run to the national championship, and the other was an effective role player who helped the nation's top center when she needed a respite.

All of them have the skills and capacity to help their prospective teams to victory in the pro ranks and are ready to make a big splash in the WNBA.

Here are the three WNBA Draft prospects from South Carolina who are ready to make it big in their upcoming endeavor.

Top 3 South Carolina Draft Prospects

#3 Sakima Walker

The six-foot-five center was a backup for Cardoso this season and played effectively despite the limited minutes given to her. The transfer from Rutgers averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 7.6 minutes per game for South Carolina.

If picked by a WNBA squad, Walker can be an efficient backup center who is a good pick-up in the latter rounds of the draft.

Also Read: Kamilla Cardoso best outfits: 5 times South Carolina star took the internet by storm owing to her unique fashion choices

#2 Te-Hina Paopao

Te-Hina Paopao was one of the key contributors for South Carolina in their unbeaten 2023-24 national championship run.

The five-foot-nine guard transferred to South Carolina in 2023 after three seasons with Oregon. Paopao carried over her playmaking skills with the Ducks to the Gamecocks and was an efficient contributor to Dawn Staley's squad.

In her lone season with South Carolina, the second-team All-SEC awardee averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game. She shot 46.1% from the field and 46.8% from the 3-point line. Her shooting efficiency could be of great help to any team that is looking for a shooter in the WNBA Draft.

#1 Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso's height and defensive skills will be helpful for the team that will pick her in the WNBA Draft.

The six-foot-seven center from Minas Gerais, Brazil, started her collegiate career with Syracuse in 2020 and made an immediate impact with the Orange. She was the team's starting center and played for 24 games where she averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Cardoso's impressive production as a freshman handed her the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-ACC awards.

After an impressive season with Syracuse, she transferred to South Carolina and was a key piece for the team in the three seasons she was there. She began her stint with the Gamecocks as a backup for Aliyah Boston until she was given the reins to start at center in the 2023-24 season.

Cardoso did not waste the opportunity given to her and became the nation's top center, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks. In the final against Iowa, she lorded over the post, tallying 15 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists to lead South Carolina to their third national championship and second in three seasons.

Read More: South Carolina star Bree Hall drops blunt statement after bagging national championship title against Iowa: "Life's better when the season is over"