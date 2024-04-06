Kamilla Cardoso best outfits: 5 times South Carolina star took the internet by storm owing to her unique fashion choices

South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso is not only a powerful center when hooping on the court but is also popular for her trendy and stylish outfit choices on social media. The 22-year-old often swaps her jersey for chic pieces and posts head-turning snaps that show her styling prowess.

Let's look at five times Number 10 left the internet impressed with her unique fashion choices.

#1 Kamilla Cardoso in a sporting look

The Brazilian hooper turned the style-o meter up when she posted her pregame outfit snaps on Instagram. Before playing against the Kentucky Wildcats on February 25 this year, the Gamecocks star reached the arena in a short cargo skirt, which she paired with a cropped top and a jacket. She completed the look with white sneakers and a black micro bag.

Kamilla Cardoso and the Gamecocks not only won 103-55 against the Wildcats, but she also scored off the chart in the outfit game.

#2 Not basic in beige

For many, beige is the color to turn to when they want to wear something comfortable without putting too much effort. That rule does not apply to Cardoso because the star hooper once paired a beige coach and top with a black skirt and boots to create an interesting layered look for a day out in Paris.

#3 An Instagram baddie

It was another day and not slay for Kamilla, who pulled up in an 'Instagram Baddie' fit. An 'Instagram Baddie' is the one who wears the most trendy attire while also perfecting their makeup and hairstyling game. In the third-best look, she paired a simple black bikini top with a sports-inspired zipper jacket and white denim skirt. The fit was an effortless one, showing her fans that her fashion sense was at an all-time high.

#4 All black, everything

Another one of Kamilla Cardoso's looks where she pulled up in extremely flattering attire was in September 2023. She wore a full-sleeve black cropped top that defined her torse and paired it with a high-slit black skirt and the same colored handbag. A seamless black silhouette created an interesting shape that contrasted well with her sleek, red hair.

#5 Stunning in brown

Last but not least was a brown outfit that showed Kamilla Cardoso's impressive fashion sense. She wore an off-shoulder, high-slit dress that had a cut-out, which showed the waist in a complimentary manner. A simple yet contemporary outfit, it was paired with a dazzling silver purse, a diamond tennis necklace, and a diamond 'K' pendant.

Are you inspired by Cardoso's fashion pieces? Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments.