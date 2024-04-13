South Carolina guard Bree Hall registered 7 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 50% shooting from deep during the Gamecocks' widely-watched 87-75 national championship game win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It was Hall's second national championship after winning a title in 2022 as well and during a well-earned break, Hall dropped a blunt statement on an Instagram reel with the inscription:

"life's better when the season's finally over and you can finally relax."

The reel was captioned:

"When you finish a national champion it's even better...but let's talk about the no filter :)."

Giving context to her statement, after the unbeaten Gamecocks won the national championship, Bree Hall revealed that she had had a tough season mentally and that she almost quit several times during a hard season.

“At times I wanted to quit,” Hall said. “I just kept pushing through thanks to my coach and my mom just for believing in me and having confidence. To go out here and win a national championship is amazing.”

Bree Hall talks mental health

When she joined South Carolina, Bree Hall was gripped with self-doubt which led to inaction and not playing her natural game. Last year's Final Four loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes only served to heighten these feelings.

When Hall was struggling with her mental health, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reassured her and explained to her that it would get better.

“She’s finding herself,” Staley said. “I think her experience here at South Carolina and all the things that created mental strength is going to carry her throughout the rest of her life.”

The turning point for the Gamecocks guard came last year when South Carolina narrowly beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 65-58 with Hall making the bucket that closed out the win.

She revealed that after that, her mental health improved massively and she stopped doubting herself.

In an interview with Dayton Daily News, Bree Hall spoke about the importance of protecting one's mental health as a student-athlete.

“It is really important for younger athletes to understand that mental health is very serious,” Hall said. “You’re not alone. There are lots of people in your circle that are willing to help you. Luckily, I had my mom, my coach, and also my school counselor or school therapist (Raylene Ross). They were all within my circle to help me.”

Bree Hall became a starter for the Gamecocks and one of the leaders on the team and after dealing with her self-doubt, led South Carolina on a flawless revenge tour finishing the season unbeaten with the national championship.

