WATCH: HC Dawn Staley gives sneak peek to her 'day care duty' from inside South Carolina's locker room as players enjoy nap time

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was recently named the Naismith Women’s College Basketball Coach of the Year for the stellar season the unbeaten Gamecocks are having.

The legendary coach is two wins away from winning her third national championship. This one would be special, as it would mean an unbeaten season, the first team to do it since the 2015-16 UConn Huskies.

Staley recently provided a sneak peek on Instagram to her unique coaching methods, which includes a mandatory 'lie-down' for her team in the locker room. She shared a clip of the Gamecocks team taking a nap on the locker room floor, with the lights dimmed. The coach captioned the post:

"@gamecockwbb Get your mats ready….you don’t have sleep but you have to do have lie down. #daycareduty I LOVE THEM!"

Dawn Staley builds another great South Carolina team

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has detailed that after she lost seven members of last year's dominant team, she contemplated retirement last summer, but she has built another great Gamecocks team.

South Carolina is the only unbeaten team in college basketball and could complete an undefeated, national championship-winning campaign with two more wins in the NCAA tournament.

Staley recently detailed about how out of shape her team was before the season started but how they built themselves up to become the most dominant team in the country.

“And then this team pretty much blows up all of that like in one summer. And then they figure out a way to work together.

"I think a lot of that had to do with our performance coach, Molly Binetti because she had the tall task, the very tall task — she said this was probably the most out-of-shape, really not-very-competitive team that she’s ever had to work with,” Staley said.

The Gamecocks started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll, showing the regard with which the inexperienced team was held despite losing just one game last season.

They have won 36 games on the trot, won both the SEC (Southeastern Conference) regular season and tournament title and are in the Final Four of the Big Dance showing just how much Dawn Staley has cultivated the team.

Expand Tweet

Dawn Staley has built another great team. A recently released report by The Athletic surveying 95 NCAA players overwhelmingly voted that they'd love to play for her rather than LSU's controversial coach Kim Mulkey.

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost unexpectedly to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four last year and will have to guard against a repeat when they face off against the NC State Wolfpack on Friday.

Poll : Is Dawn Staley the most well-liked college basketball coach currently? Yes Hell no 0 votes View Discussion