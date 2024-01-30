South Carolina HC Dawn Staley claps back at LSU fans with her hilarious wardrobe choice ft. Boo hoodie

Winning has become a habit for Dawn Staley and her impressive South Carolina Gamecocks outfit and they registered win No. 19 of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores to follow up their impressive road win at the LSU Tigers.

After the game against the Tigers which the Gamecocks won 76-70, Staley made a joke about the boos from the crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly during her postgame news conference.

“Actually they were [friendly], they were calling me boo,” Staley jokingly said.

The influential coach leaned into the joke further wearing a hoodie with the word 'BOO' emblazoned on it during the game against the Commodores.

Expand Tweet

Dawn Staley revealed how she felt about her team after the big win against Angel Reese's LSU and the response that she expected as the Commodores battled hard all night.

“I was a little nervous about how they’d respond,” Staley said. “I kept wondering, ‘When are we going to turn it on?’”

Her team responded by pummelling Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks are now undefeated in 51 straight home games, winning 19 straight games this season and are on top of the SEC table.

Dawn Staley gets emphatic praise

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the only college basketball team, men's or women's that are still undefeated this season in the whole country and it's all down to the incredible coaching job by Dawn Staley.

Even though her team lost heavily 91-74 to the undefeated Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores coach Shea Ralph was full of praise for the qualities that make Dawn Staley great.

"There hasn't been anybody in the country that's texted me more than her on days where, our team has really been struggling the past couple of years," Ralph told reporters in the postgame news conference. "And when I see her in meetings, when I see her before games, she'll reach out. That matters to me . . ."

"Dawn has defined what is possible in our sport, both as a player and a coach. I'm lucky to be a colleague. I'm grateful to compete against her because she's a competitor. But more than anything, I'm thankful for her leadership because even as a competitor, she's been somebody that's truly helped me in my position as we try to do some special things ourselves at Vanderbilt."

Dawn Staley seems to get respect from every corner from fans, players and coaches wherever she goes and coupled with her amazing team building, it starkly shows why she's one of the best basketball coaches in the country.