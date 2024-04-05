5 reasons why Bronny James' decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft is not a good choice

USC Trojans guard Bronny James has announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Bronny will keep his options open for the future after just one season at USC. As the son of NBA star LeBron James, many eyes will be on Bronny as he attempts to make his transition to the professional level.

Bronny entering the NBA draft at some point was inetivitable, but making his decision so early may come as a surprise to some. In this article, we list five reasons why Bronny's decision to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft is not the correct choice.

Five reasons why Bronny James' decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft is not a good choice

#1 Draft class competition

While Bronny's skillset and lineage make his NBA ceiling sky high, there are other guards potentially coming out of college who are more tempting for teams to select. With his USC teammate Isaiah Collier entering the draft, Bronny James may not even be the top prospect for his college team.

UConn's Stephon Castle is also projected to be a top-10 selection this year. Other guards who are projected to be selected early include Naismith Award finalist Dalton Knecht, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Davis and Jared McCain.

#2 Low exposure

The USC Trojans' schedule this season only featured five opponents who were ranked at the time they played against the Trojans. Their lack of primetime games against ranked opponents, paired with USC's absence from the NCAA Tournament, didn't allow much exposure for the Trojans this season.

Additionally, Bronny James only played 25 of USC's 33 games this season after missing the start of the season due to a heart condition. He came off the bench in 19 of these games, only starting six, in his freshman year.

This is a very small sample size for NBA scouts to observe, which could work against Bronny.

#3 Lack of college success

Not only did its schedule not feature many ranked opponents, but USC struggled to win games throughout the season. It went 15-18 this season and 8-12 in conference play. The Trojans finished ninth in the Pac-12 Conference.

USC had no shortage of big names on the squad, with players like Bronny James, Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier. But the Trojans were unable to find any kind of rhythm this season and lost six games in a row from January to February.

If Bronny were to transfer to a more successful program, he could have boosted his draft stock by being on a bigger stage throughout the college season.

#4 Low scoring output

One of the best ways for a college basketball player to improve their draft stock is to become an elite scoring threat. Bronny didn't prove that he could be an elite scorer at the college level in his first season.

He averaged 4.8 points per game in his freshman season at USC and shot a lackluster 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the 3-point range.

#5 Lack of development

After just one season at USC, Bronny James hasn't had much time to develop his game. A prospect like Tennessee's Dalton Knecht is a great example of how staying in college can boost your future draft stock.

Knecht moved to Tennessee after two seasons. at Northern Colorado and was able to boost his numbers on a bigger stage. His development and numbers increased, which in turn boosted his draft stock as well.

Bronny James may not have had the chance to develop his game in college before being thrown into the fire with seasoned professional players. That could turn NBA teams away from selecting him in the draft this year.

Which team do you think will select Bronny James if he's selected in the 2024 NBA Draft? Let's know in the comments below.

