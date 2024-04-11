5 reasons why Dan Hurley's UConn won't achieve historic three-peat in 2024-25 season

Coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies just completed a back-to-back NCAA title run that puts them in a historic category. Building a dynasty that can achieve a historic accomplishment like this is no easy task, and going for a third consecutive title is seemingly impossible.

The only other team in the history of college basketball to achieve a three-peat is John Wooden's UCLA Bruins, who won 10 titles in 12 seasons from 1964 to 1975. This list will highlight five reasons why UConn will not be able to etch its name in college hoops history by achieving a three-peat next season.

Five reasons why Dan Hurley's UConn won't achieve a three-peat in the 2024-25 season

#1. Key player departures

Likely the biggest factor that would prevent Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies from winning their third straight NCAA title is the players that he will lose from his squad. 2024 Most Outstanding Player Award winner Tristen Newton and star guard Cam Spencer just completed their final years of eligibility, and many other players could be on their way out as well.

Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle could all declare for the 2024 NBA draft and would move on from their time at UConn. This would leave coach Dan Hurley in a tough spot, with no players from his starting five returning for next season.

Hurley did manage to win the title this season after losing leading scorer Adama Sanogo, along with Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson, to the NBA after their first title run in 2023. He has proven you can never count his squad out, but this may be too many key players to lose and secure another title.

#2. Competition

UConn didn't have much trouble navigating the NCAA Tournament the last two years and finished this year's title run with an average margin of victory of 23.3 points. However, the competition will only heat up going into next season.

The early top 25 rankings for next season have teams like Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas ranking toward the top. These historic programs have revamped themselves for next season by bringing in top prospects and landing some big names in the transfer portal.

These teams present a legitimate threat to UConn in its pursuit of a third straight NCAA championship victory.

#3. Low number of top recruits

With many players on their way out the door at UConn, the school has only two players who have signed their letter of intent to play for Dan Hurley and the Huskies next season.

Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham are the two four-star recruits who have signed their letters of intent for next season. According to 247Sports, Connecticut ranks 39th overall in 2024 basketball commits.

#4. Lack of transfer portal moves

The Huskies have yet to land any players from the transfer portal for next season. There is still plenty of time for this change, as many players in the transfer portal haven't decided where they will play in 2024-25.

However, UConn has already missed out on players such as Kobe Johnson, Dain Dainja, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Skyy Clark. If Dan Hurley can't pull in some big names from the transfer portal, it will put the Huskies behind many other teams that have already been able to land top players in the portal.

#5. Lack of experience

A big reason Dan Hurley and his team won consecutive titles was due to the number of returning players they had from their first title win. Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson were all on the roster for both championship runs.

With 42.6% of minutes played and 36.6% of the Huskies scoring from their first championship roster, it returned in 2024 to win their second. Now there are mostly freshmen and sophomores that will remain on the Huskies roster next season. These players will have limited experience on the floor and will have to rely more heavily on the direction of their coach.

What team do you think will win the NCAA championship in the 2024-25 season? Let us know in the comments below.

