College Basketball rankings: Way-too-early Top 25 predictions for 2024-25 season

Another college basketball season has wrapped up with the UConn Huskies claiming their second consecutive national title. As the Huskies set their sights on the first three-peat since John Wooden's UCLA Bruins in the 1960s and '70s, there are 351 programs that will try to end that run in the 2024–25 season.

The transfer portal and NBA draft announcements are not fully set, but we have a decent idea of how teams will shape up for next season. Here is a look at the way-too-early Top 25 ranking predictions for college basketball next season.

Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball ranking predictions for the 2024-25 season

#1, Duke Blue Devils

Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach are two top college basketball recruits who are projected to be early NBA draft selections and will make their college basketball debuts with the Blue Devils next season. Jeremy Roach could also take advantage of his fifth-year option and return for another season.

#2, Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas secured South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo and Florida transfer Riley Kugel from the college basketball transfer portal so far. Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris could all return to KU next season to help the Jayhawks attempt to bounce back from a disappointing season by program standards.

#3, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga will bring back many key players from the squad that made a ninth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance for Mark Few. The Zags will also bring Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi into the mix, along with guard Steele Venters returning from an injury that held him out all of last season.

#4, UConn Huskies

There is a chance that all five Huskies starters will be moving on from the program. However, Dan Hurley and the Huskies will get ESPN No. 31 recruit Ahamad Nowell in their pursuit of their third consecutive college basketball title.

#5, Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones will likely have many returning key players such as Tamin Lipsey, Keshon Gilbert and Milan Momcilovic next season. Curtis Jones' status is still unknown. But even if he doesn't return to college basketball for another year, the Cyclones landed Northern Iowa's Nate Heise and Charlotte's Dishon Jackson.

#6, Houston Cougars

The Cougars earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament last season under coach Kelvin Sampson. Emanuel Sharp and J'Wan Roberts will likely return next season, and L.J. Cryer and Jamal Shead have one season of college basketball eligibility remaining should they choose to return.

#7, Arizona Wildcats

Arizona could see the return of Caleb Love, Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson, who all have one year of eligibility remaining. If those players elect not to return, the Wildcats will still have a roster that can dominate on the perimeter. The No. 20 ESPN recruit, Carter Bryant, could also be a name to watch this season for the Wildcats.

#8, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue will lose its biggest piece, Zach Edey, but will keep much of the roster outside of him. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn will now be the go-to options. The Boilermakers' success will likely depend on the ability of these players to step up and become first-option scorers.

#9, Tennessee Volunteers

Losing Naismith Player of the Year finalist Dalton Knecht will be a massive hole for the Volunteers. However, Zakai Zeigler is one of the nation's top guards and will pair with Jonas Aidoo as the returning top-scoring options.

#10, Baylor Bears

Baylor will have a good mix of returning players and new recruits. They will bring in Robert Wright III and V.J. Edgecombe, who are both ESPN top 25 recruits. Jayden Nunn and Langston Love will both return, and Jalen Bridges hasn't declared for the NBA draft and still has one year of eligibility remaining.

#11, Marquette Golden Eagles

It seems Shaka Smart will lose both Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro but will bring back leading scorer Kam Jones, David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell. The Golden Eagles haven't brought in many new players but will have a solid roster of returning players.

#12, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's success next season could depend on the potential return of players who have one year of eligibility remaining. Mark Sears, Grant Nelson and Nick Pringle all have the option to return and join ESPN No. 8 recruit Derrion Reid. If Sears, Nelson and Pringle all return, Alabama could easily make another deep run in the tournament as a top team.

#13, North Carolina Tar Heels

The decisions of RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram loom large over the success of the Tar Heels next season. Both players are eligible to return but could make the move to the NBA. Top guard recruits Ian Jackson and Drake Powell should be excellent additions to Hubert Davis' squad that will lose Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan.

#14, Auburn Tigers

Auburn will see the return of Aden Halloway, Denver Jones and Chad Baker-Mazara and could get star forward Johni Broome back as well. Bruce Pearl's team will also add ESPN's No. 27 recruit, Tahaad Pettiford, to the veteran starting five as well.

#15, Florida Gators

The Gators haven't brought in many new faces for next season but will have a returning core led by Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard. Florida will be set in the frontcourt next season but may lack a big perimeter threat.

#16, Creighton Bluejays

Creighton could return the majority of its rotation players. Losing Baylor Scheierman and Francisco Farabello will be crucial losses for the Bluejays, but the return of Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth could keep Creighton among the most competitive teams in college basketball.

#17, Saint Mary's Gaels

Saint Mary's will likely have three double-digit scorers back, with Augustas Marciulionis, Aidan Mahaney and Mitchell Saxen all expected to return. The expanded role of Jordan Ross could see him make a significant contribution to the Gaels' rotation.

#18, Miami Hurricanes

After a deep tournament run in 2023, the Miami Hurricanes returned in extremely disappointing fashion last season. Miami has already landed Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd and East Carolina's Brandon Johnson from the transfer portal. ESPN No. 6 college basketball recruit Jalil Bathea will join a core of potential returning players that could include Nijel Pack, Matthew Cleveland, and Wooga Poplar.

#19, BYU Cougars

The Cougars could see the return of Jaxson Robinson, along with the rotation players including Dallin Hall, Trevin Knell and Aly Khalifa. Former top recruit Collin Chandler is now ready to join the team as well, which will add more firepower to this squad.

#20, UCLA Bruins

The Bruins' additions of USC's Kobe Johnson and Louisville's Skyy Clark should help them bounce back from a poor season. There are many question marks surrounding the return of players like Adem Bona and Aday Mara, but starters Dylan Andrews, Sebastian Mack and Lazar Stefanovic should all be back for Mick Cronin.

#21, Texas A&M

Four of Texas A&M's top five scorers have the option to return. If the majority of their scoring threats come back, this team has proven it has what it takes to compete with the top teams in the nation. Wade Taylor could once again take over as the team's top scoring threat and be one of the top players in the conference.

#22, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers landed two top five ESPN college basketball recruits: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Both should play a massive role in turning this program around and will be on the floor with the returning Jeremiah Williams and transfers Tyson Acuff and Zach Martini.

#23, Dayton Flyers

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II could be on his way from college basketball to the NBA, which would be a huge loss for the Flyers. However, Dayton should have a long list of returning players, including Nate Santos, Enoch Cheeks, Javon Bennett, Isaac Jack and Petras Padegimas.

#24, Maryland Terrapins

The Terrapins landed Belmont's Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Virginia Tech's Rodney Rice in the college basketball transfer portal and will have Julian Reese back. No. 10 recruit Derik Queen will also be a great addition to a Terrapins team that is coming off a disappointing season.

#25, Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers moved in and out of the Top 25 last season, and losing AJ Storr will present a difficult task for the Badgers to be a top team in the Big Ten once again. However, Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit and John Blackwell will all be returning to Wisconsin, which will keep the core of the team mostly unchanged.

Which team do you think has the best chance to win the 2024–25 NCAA championship? Let us know in the comments below.

