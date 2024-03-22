"Choke of the century": Nevada fans left reeling as Dayton stages an epic 17-point comeback to dash NCAA dreams

March Madness has just started, and it already has a crazy game in the books.

The No, 7 seed Dayton Flyers (25-7) stunned the No. 10 seed Nevada Wolfpack (26-8) recently in their First Round matchup 63-60, with the Flyers furiously coming back from 17 points down. With the win, Dayton moves on to face Arizona in the second round.

It was a close game with each team having their own scoring runs, though Nevada did build an early lead close to the end of the first half. They went into the break up nine, 34-25. The Wolfpack kept this lead for a while too, bringing it up to as much as 17 points (56-39) with a tough 3-pointer from the top of the key courtesy of Jarod Lucas.

But that was the last time that Nevada will have hope of making it to the next round. Either way, Dayton closed things off with an insane 24-4 run to come out with the win, leaving Wolfpack fans in the dust and in clear shambles. Fans then took to X, both of them fans of either team, to voice their thoughts.

A good chunk of users believe it was one of the biggest choke jobs in recent NCAA Tournament memory, while some (clearly Nevada fans) sound like they`re reeling:

Dayton star DaRon Holmes finished with a game-high 18 points and nine boards, while Jarod Lucas chipped in 17 (3-9 from three) for Nevada.

How did Dayton come back to beat Nevada?

Down 17 in the second half with 7:40 remaining, Dayton went to Koby Brea and Holmes to buoy up much of their offense and try to mount a run. The two players went all in, with Brea lighting Nevada up from deep while Holmes bangs his way inside. Eventually, it was a three-pointer from Brea that allowed the Flyers to finally tie it up at 56 with 2:43 remaining.

Brea hit three massive bombs from downtown. And by the end, Nate Santos would seal the deal with a strong finish at the basket to give Dayton a 61-60 lead with 38.1 seconds left, followed by two free throws for the Flyers final score.

This is now the second straight year in as many NCAA Tournament tries that the Wolfpack failed to go beyond the First Round. On the other hand, the Flyers bust through to round two for the first time since 2015. Now, they go back to the drawing board to figure out a strategy for the Wildcats.