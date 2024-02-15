DaRon Holmes II NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Dayton forward ft. San Antonio Spurs and more 

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II chose to return for his junior year in 2023 after a breakout sophomore season. As his numbers continue to rise this season, his NBA draft stock does as well.

Holmes is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks through 24 games this season. He leads the Flyers in those statistical categories as the team sits atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.

As Holmes' collegiate career likely approaches an end, here's a look at five possible teams that could land the Flyers' star in the NBA draft.

The Grizzlies would likely have to hope that Holmes falls to the second round if they hope to take him in the upcoming draft. The Grizzlies are currently projected to own a top 10 pick, which would be considered too early to select Holmes.

However, if Holmes is still on the board around picks 30-50, that could be the best chance to get him. He would be a great addition under Jaren Jackson Jr., who was the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year.

With his improved shooting, he could also help stretch the floor and create more space for Ja Morant to attack the basket. Or he could be a great anchor on the block behind Jaren Jackson.

The Utah Jazz are a team that could possibly snag Holmes late in the first round. This would arguably be the best time to take Holmes as he likely won't fall much farther than the early second round.

Playing behind Lauri Markkanen would be a great way to get Holmes acclimated to the NBA. Holmes would have a chance to improve on the offensive side of the ball beyond John Collins and Markkanen, while creating more depth off the bench.

The Spurs could attempt to grab Holmes early in the second round. After bringing in Victor Wembanyama to lead the team last season, Holmes could be a great addition to this young team.

It's well-known how important a strong defensive team is to Gregg Popovich, and Holmes would fit right in. Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan currently have a hold on the PF position for the Spurs making Holmes another good young two-way forward that could come off the bench for coach Pop.

The Trail Blazers are one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Similarly to San Antonio, they could try and grab Holmes early in the second round. If they do, it would add a much-needed two-way presence.

The Blazers rank No. 29 in points and No. 17 in opponent points. Holmes' improved shooting and ability to protect the rim would be a big help for the Blazers. Portland is lacking at the PF position as well which could be another hole Holmes could fill on this team.

The Bucks would be a team that could potentially take Holmes late in the first round or early in the second round depending on how their season ends. They have one of the most impressive rosters in the NBA, but have struggled on the defensive side of the ball.

If Holmes ends up in Milwaukee, it would be a great chance for him to learn from one of the greatest two-way players the NBA has ever seen, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is a five-time All-Defense, 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time MVP. There couldn't be a better player with a similar build to take Holmes under his wing.