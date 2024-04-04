Ace Bailey scouting report: Rutgers commit's strengths and weaknesses examined ahead of 2024-25 NCAA season

In a groundbreaking move for the Rutgers men’s basketball program, Ace Bailey, the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has officially committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Bailey’s decision marks a historic moment, as he becomes the highest-ranked recruit in Rutgers history, choosing the program over blue-blood schools like Kentucky.

Let’s examine his strength and weakness ahead of 2024-25 NCAA season:

Strengths:

#1. Size and Athleticism: Standing at an impressive 6 feet 10 inches, Bailey possesses terrific size and effortless athleticism. His ability to cover the court fluidly, play above the rim, and move laterally sets him apart.

#2. Versatility: Bailey’s versatility allows him to play multiple positions (from one through four) on the court. Whether it’s handling the ball, scoring, or defending, he adapts seamlessly.

#3. Leadership: Bailey brings leadership qualities both on and off the court. His presence will undoubtedly impact the Scarlet Knights’ locker room dynamics.

Weaknesses:

#1. Shooting Consistency: While Bailey’s athleticism is undeniable, his shooting consistency needs improvement. Developing a reliable outside shot will be crucial for his success at the collegiate level.

#2. Defensive Awareness: Although he has the physical tools, Bailey occasionally lacks defensive awareness. Staying engaged on defense and reading opponents’ movements will be essential.

#3. Decision-Making Under Pressure: As a high-profile recruit, Bailey will face pressure situations. His decision-making during critical moments will be closely scrutinized.

Ace Bailey Recent Performance

Ace Bailey, the highly touted recruit who recently committed to Rutgers University, has been making waves in the high school basketball scene.

Let’s delve into his recent performances and his impressive journey:

#1. Georgia Class AAAAAAA State Semifinals (March 2, 2024)

Ace Bailey showcased his skills with a signature performance, scoring 32 points and grabbing 15 rebounds for McEachern High School. His dominant play led McEachern to a 63-56 victory over Wheeler High School.

#2. Senior Campaign Highlights: Bailey continued to shine during his senior year:

31 points and 14 rebounds in an 81-65 victory against Kell High School (Marietta).

29 points in a 79-62 loss to No. 6-ranked Grayson High School (Loganville).

31 points and 6 rebounds in an 86-59 loss to No. 9-ranked Columbus High School (Miami)

#3. Triple Double: In a commanding victory against South Cobb, Bailey recorded a triple double in just 3 quarters:

34 points

14 rebounds

10 blocks

His performance left a lasting impression, and his upside is considered one of the highest in the class of 2024.