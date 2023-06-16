Is Rutgers 2024 commit Ace Bailey recruiting top-ranked prospect Dylan Harper? Knights building CBB next super team

Rutgers’ 2024 recruiting class is off to a strong start. With the commitment of three top-100 prospects already secured, the Scarlet Knights are far from done. The biggest name on their radar is none other than the No. 1 ranked prospect of the 2024 class, Dylan Harper.

The Scarlet Knights are not overreaching by targeting Harper. The program’s appeal to top prospects has already been seen with the commitment of Ace Bailey. Bailey is currently ranked second, only behind Dylan Harper.

How is Bailey helping Rutgers to recruit Harper

It appears Bailey is doing what he can to complement the efforts of the Scarlet Knights to convince Harper to commit to them. The two basketball prodigies have been in contact a number of times in the past couple of months.

They were together in April at the junior minicamp in Houston during the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The details of their interactions were recounted in a discussion with Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media. Bailey mentioned that he was trying to “get Dylan” and asked him when he will commit to the Scarlet Knights.

The two were together again in June at the United States under-19 Basketball training camp in Colorado Springs. The 35 invited participants at the camp will be cut to a final 12 that will represent the United States in Hungary. The event is scheduled to be held from June 24 to July 2.

Harper's connection to Rutgers

Rutgers will also be banking on Harper’s special connection to the program in their bid to get his commitment. Harper’s older brother, Ron Harper Jr., played college basketball for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. had a legendary career with them before being drafted to play in the NBA.

Additionally, Harper has a hometown connection to the Scarlet Knights as he is from New Jersey. In a discussion about the possibility of playing at Rutgers, he told Zagsblog that “everyone grows up wanting to be the hometown hero, so it would be a special opportunity”.

The addition of Harper to an already strong 2024 recruiting class will undoubtedly be an immense boost for head coach Steve Pikiell’s team. The coach has been on the mission of restoring the Rutgers basketball program to its old prestige since taking over in 2016.

He has led the team to consecutive berths at the NCAA basketball tournament in 2021 and 2022. His recruitment activities are geared towards not only replicating this success in the coming years, but ascending to the top of college basketball at the national level.

