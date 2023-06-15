5-star SF Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers: How the star recruit changes the trajectory for the Scarlet Knights

When Rutgers secured the commitment of 5-star prospect Ace Bailey in January, it became clear that the Scarlet Knights are now an ambitious team.

Ace Bailey, who at the time of his commitment was the sixth-ranking prospect of 2024, has since moved up the ladder and is now ranked number two per 247Sports. He is the highest-ranking prospect to have ever committed to Rutgers basketball.

What does Ace Bailey’s commitment mean for Rutgers?

Securing the commitment of a prospect as hot as Ace Bailey is indicative of one thing: a rise in Rutgers’ stock. A team that stayed under for so long has now risen and become so appealing as to attract a highly-rated prospect like Bailey.

The history of Rutgers basketball isn’t as glamorous and lined with glorious triumphs as one would expect of a top college team. The Scarlet Knights once had it good, no doubt. But inconsistencies and a sustained period of bad performances drew the program under.

However, this period of difficulty climaxed with the dismissal of head coach Mike Rice Jr. in 2013 for assaulting players. Athletics director Tim Pernetti also resigned following the scandal that ensued from the assault.

After this came a period of recovery that started with the school’s move from the Big East conference to the Big Ten in 2014. Real improvement began with the appointment of Steve Pikiell as head coach in 2016.

By 2020, the team’s win total had improved from 14 to 20 with one of the country's best home records: an 18-1 record. The upward trajectory continued in 2021 when the team made the 2021 NCAA Division I basketball tournament, their first appearance in the tournament in thirty years. They also got their first tournament win since 1983 against Clemson in the first round.

They appeared in a second consecutive NCAA tournament in 2022 but lost to Notre Dame in the First Four. Pikiel’s team is propelled by the presence of talents like Paul Mulcahy, Cliff Omoruyi and Caleb McConnel.

So far, Bailey is not the only hot prospect to give his commitment to Rutgers from the 2024 class. 4-star rated Lathan Sommerville and Bryce Dortch have also committed to the Scarlet Knights.

This impressive lineup of commits is bringing Rutgers all the attention the program deserves. Right now, it ranks second on 247Sports' overall basketball team rankings for the 2024 class.

