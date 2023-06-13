Although the NCAA transfer portal opened for basketball players in March, new players are still entering the fray. The latest key name was Paul Mulcahy, who is departing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights program. His budding process of finding a home away from Piscataway is far from the only one remaining.

Whether it's because of NBA Draft consideration or due deliberation, many impressive student-athletes are still program-hunting in June. Players that will likely have massive impacts on March basketball and have been in the portal for much longer than Paul Mulcahy has.

Many transfer moves have been made already, with some making massive waves. However, as most coaches will tell anyone willing to listen, the job isn't over until the big trophy is in hand. Any program that can nab one of these players may be able to win it all.

The NCAAB transfer portal's remaining top five

This list may not feature major basketball programs or household names but make no mistakes. These five athletes can flat-out hoop and will help their new team win games.

Here are five of the best players left to watch in the transfer portal:

#1 Grant Nelson, Junior, Forward

North Dakota State will miss Grant Nelson this season for many reasons—chief among them his 17.9 points per game on 52.1% shooting. Along with 9.3 boards per contest, his new school will have a reliable force on the court. If the rumors are true, an SEC school will receive some excellent news this weekend.

#2 Adrame Diongue, Freshman, Center

Entering the transfer portal in May, Adrame Diongue was a highly touted prospect for the Washington State Cougars. Unfortunately, things didn't work out on the court, as the former four-star recruit only averaged 6.2 minutes per game in his first year. In the right hands, his height and length could prove to be game-breaking for his new team.

#3 Paul Mulcahy, Senior, Guard

With one year of eligibility left, Paul Mulcahy needs to choose his new school wisely. As an offensive facilitator (4.9 assists per game last season) and marksman from distance (36.4% from three in his career), whoever lands him should appreciate his services.

After only a few days in the transfer portal, a handful of teams had officially reached out to the Big Ten veteran.

#4 Phillip Russell, Sophomore, Guard

The jubilation of ending a 23-year streak without making the NCAA Tournament now has to deal with the talent drain that follows for most mid-majors. Phillip Russell averaged 18.1 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in 2022-23. His efficiency could use some work, but he will boost most programs that need a guard.

#5 Ahamad Bynum, Freshman, Guard

His first year with DePaul Blue Demons was tumultuous, with a suspension and limited action on the court. As a result, Ahamad Bynum left a DePaul program that was generally in rough shape and entered the transfer portal. He was ranked highly coming out of high school, so a better fit may be what Bynum needs to unlock that potential.

