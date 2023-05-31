Grant Nelson withdraws from 2023 NBA Draft: Top 5 programs pursuing the ND State big man in the NCAA transfer portal

Grant Nelson has withdrawn his name from the 2023 NBA draft process. The former North Dakota State Bison forward will now continue will his plans to transfer.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports announced Nelson's decision to withdraw from the draft on Twitter:

"Grant Nelson will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and return to school next season, per his agent David Mondress. Transfer from North Dakota State who averaged 17.9 PPG and 9.3 RPG last season. A key piece to monitor in PORTAL KOMBAT."

How has Grant Nelson performed in his college career?

Grant Nelson joined the North Dakota State Bison as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in limited playing time as a freshman. Nelson was named the Summit League Sixth Man of the Year.

He stepped into a bigger role the following season. Nelson averaged 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

He had a breakout season in 2022-2023, averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Nelson was named to the first-team All-Summit League and the Summit League All-Defensive Team. He shot 50.8% from the field, 30.7% from three-point range and 72.2% from the free-throw line.

What schools could target Grant Nelson in the transfer portal?

Grant Nelson will likely hear from several schools now that he has made his decision to remain in college for another season.

The Kentucky Wildcats could show interest in landing the former North Dakota State Bison forward (particularly if 2022 National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe remains in the 2023 NBA draft). The Wildcats unsuccessfully attempted to land Hunter Dickinson via the transfer portal. Nelson would likely have his largest opportunity at a massive NIL payday with Kentucky.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will lose star forward Brandon Miller to the 2023 NBA draft. They will need to replace his scoring production as well as his size up front. Nelson would also have an opportunity at a NIL payday at Alabama while he may have a bigger role as well.

The Miami Hurricanes could be another team that shows interest in Nelson. They will likely lose their top two scorers to the 2023 NBA draft. Miami has reportedly already reached out to the former Bison forward.

The Arizona Wildcats will lose four of their top six scorers from last season. While they added former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love to help rebuild their offense, they could use more help. Nelson could theoretically replace Azuolas Tubelis in the lineup, giving Arizona a strong scoring duo.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have done well on the transfer portal as their class is currently ranked sixth in the nation, according to 247 Sports. They could rise up that list by adding Nelson. Furthermore, while the Bulldogs are a very strong program, they are more under the radar than the previous four options.

