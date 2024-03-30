No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles succumbed to a disappointing loss to No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet 16 round of this year's NCAA tournament on Friday. The Golden Eagles were unsuccessful in continuing their March Madness journey as NC State put up a strong performance both offensively and defensively on the court.

Following this upset defeat, fans have already taken to social media to troll the Golden Eagles and their elimination from this year's NCAA tournament.

Here are some of the best Marquette memes currently trending on X/Twitter trolling their defeat and performance.

Top 10 Marquette memes following loss to NC State

Some memes made a laughing stock out of the Golden Eagles' offensive performance on the court, highlighting the number of shots and opportunities that they passed up:

Other memes trolled the program's March Madness history and head coach Shaka Smart:

Right from the start, it was pretty clear that the NC State Wolfpack had better control of the game. The Golden Eagles shot a disappointing 4-of-31 from the 3-point line and struggled to find consistency in their rhythm. Tyler Kolek was the sole reason Marquette held on in the first half, scoring 14 of the 24 points for the Golden Eagles.

With this loss, Marquette is yet to make an appearance in the Elite Eight following their last qualification back in 2013. Shaka Smart completed his third year with the program by securing a 27-9 overall campaign. It will be interesting to see if he can build on this with the hopes of having a better March Madness run next year.

NC State cruise to Elite 8

Despite being the underdogs, NC State became the sixth No. 11 team to make it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. Furthermore, the program is now on an eight-game winning streak as DJ Horne Jr. emerged as the top performer, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds and one assist on the night.

This victory is also the first time since 1986 that the NC State Wolfpack is scheduled to participate in the Elite Eight.

Can they be the underdog story this year to win it all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

