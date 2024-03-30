"The disrespect": College hoops fans react to South Carolina players doing 'The Macarena' vs. Indiana in Sweet 16 clash

In a highly anticipated Sweet 16 matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday, the South Carolina Gamecocks won 79-75. South Carolina, the No. 1 seed in the Albany 1 region, was leading by 17 points at the end of the first half.

At the beginning of the second half, the Gamecocks were so confident and casual that their players, especially Kamilla Cardoso and Raven Johnson, were seen performing the iconic 'Macarena' on the court.

This led to mixed reactions from college hoops fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"The disrespect," said one fan.

South Carolina women's confidence is not just a matter of one game. They have been brilliant through their NCAA tournament run so far. Led by Cardoso, they have won every game dominantly.

Under the guidance of Dawn Staley, they won 91-39 in their first-round match against Presbyterian, followed by 88-41 against North Carolina in the second round and the 79-75 win against Indiana.

Here are some more reactions from the fans.

"Imagine you're fighting for your life against a team this talented. And then you look across the court to them laughing and doing the Macarena. I would be calling for a sub," one fan commented.

"If this was LSU though, Twitter would be in a outrage right now."

"Honestly, I think it's just cool that they are having fun - and enjoying life out there - good for health."

"So many effing years to be an adult - I'm glad they are having fun - good for these Gamecock women hoopers."

"They might have started it too early! (I mean , I fully exepct them to win, but Indiana isn't going down without a fight!)"

"Yea, came too relaxed in the second half."

Who were the best players for South Carolina in the win against Indiana?

Indiana v South Carolina

With South Carolina beating Indiana 79-75 in the Sweet 16, they now have advanced to the Elite Eight of the tournament. They will face No. 2 seed Oregon State of the Albany 1 region with this victory.

In the victory against Indiana, Kamilla Cardoso was the best player for South Carolina as she had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Her efforts were complimented by Raven Johnson, with 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Do you think South Carolina will win the NCAA championship this year? Let us know in the comments section.