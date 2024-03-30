“This NCAA Tournament has been so much fun” - $1.2B worth NBA icon Magic Johnson expresses excitement about Sweet 16 showdowns after thrilling upsets

NBA legend Magic Johnson appears to be enjoying this year's March Madness. The five-time NBA champion is also eagerly awaiting the next batch of games from later on Friday.

Johnson, who is worth $1.2 billion as per Forbes, took to X on Friday and tweeted:

"This NCAA Tournament has been so much fun and so exciting to watch. We saw two upset last night with Clemson beating Arizona and Alabama beating UNC! I’m looking forward to watching the men’s and women’s games today!"

A look at the results from Thursday's Sweet 16 games in the men's field:

(6) Clemson 77 beat (2) Arizona 72

(1) UConn 82 beat (5) San Diego State 52

(4) Alabama 89 beat (1) North Carolina 87

(3) Illinois 72 beat (2) Iowa State 69

Here's a look at the March Madness Sweet 16 games in the men's field on Friday, March 29, along with the TV channel and live streaming details:

2) Marquette vs. (11) North Carolina State at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS/ Paramount+

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS/ Paramount+

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga, 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton, 10 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV

Here's a look at the Sweet 16 games on Friday from the women's field, along with the TV channel and live streaming details:

(2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

(2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

(1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Where did Magic Johnson play college basketball?

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson played college basketball at Michigan State from 1977 to 1979. He led the team to the NCAA championship title in his final season and also won the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

The Los Angeles Lakers picked Johnson first overall in the 1979 NBA draft. He went on to win five NBA championships with the team across 13 seasons in the league.