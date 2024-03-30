Dawn Staley outfit: South Carolina HC hits the court in blue Louis Vuitton jacket worth $3,662 during Sweet 16 showdown against Indiana

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks went up against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Sweet 16 matchup and won 79-75 on Friday. There were many special moments from the game but one that fans could not forget was Staley’s designer outfits.

In the Gamecocks vs. Hoosiers matchup, Staley wore a dapper electric blue-colored patterned Louis Vuitton jacket that sells for approximately $3,662 as per Buyma.

Along with high-end LV jackets, she is also seen in coveted sneakers from Nike and Off-White.

In the Sweet 16 game, star player Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and led her team to the Albany 1 Regional Final of the women’s NCAA tournament. The Gamecocks are only three wins away from completing the perfect 10th season in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history.

Dawn Staley’s squad has now advanced to the Elite Eight, where they will play against Oregon State, which defeated Notre Dame in a 70-65 game.

Sam Jay says Dawn Staley’s Carolina is better than the LSU Tigers

South Carolina and the Tigers have tipped off their Sweet 16 journey with the Gamecocks playing against the Hoosiers and winning the matchup. Kim Mulkey’s LSU will play against UCLA.

Both teams have shown their highly competitive sides to their fans.

On the ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ podcast, Sam Jay joined Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero to discuss LSU and South Carolina. Jay criticized Reese and LSU by calling them sloppy in recent games. She, in turn, praised Dawn Staley and her squad on their efficiency in all aspects of the game.

“The Gamecocks are just an efficient team on all cylinders, and I just don’t see it. You know these wins LSU’s been having, it’s like y’all just made it,” Jay said. “They seem like a team that is distracted in my opinion and they have too much going on.”

Do you think Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks are more efficient than Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.