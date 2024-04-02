Iowa State men's basketball transfer portal Tracker 2024: List of all Cyclones players who've entered the transfer portal

The transfer portal that has caught the NCAA by storm has now reached Iowa State.

Multiple players transferred after their successful 2024 college basketball season, where the Iowa State team compiled a 29-8 record, won the Big 12 conference title and reached the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness.

Let's breakdown the situation and check if the players who decided to enter the transfer portal are the key players for the Cyclones. Also, which hoopers decided to move campuses and join Iowa State after their impressive season.

Iowa State Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024

Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger shouldn't worry too much because most of the players who transferred to other college programs didn't have much impact on the Iowa State men's basketball team this season.

However, we can't ignore the potential and upside of some of the players on the list.

Omaha Biliew, Forward

Omaha Biliew was a McDonad's All-American

The former McDonald's All-American had high expectations coming to Ames, Iowa. Biliew was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the highly esteemed players from the class of 2023, given his rankings on major recruiting websites. The six-foot-eightforward also had the distinction of getting selected for the U19 United States National team.

Eventually, Biliew chose to commit to Iowa State, after weighing offers from Oregon, Kansas and the NBA G League. He was the Cyclones' highest rated recruit in program history.

However, his accolades in High School didn't translate on the court. In 20 games, the No. 12 player in the class of 2023, and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Missouri averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, in 7.4 minutes.

Kayden Fish, Forward

Fish only appeared in four games for the Iowa State Cyclones this season. The three-star prospect injured his shoulder in the middle of the team’s non-conference schedule and eventually had to undergo surgery.

The six-foot-six four-star recruit from Kansas City averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds this season and missed 33 games due to the injury.

Jackson Paveletzke, Guard

Jackson Paveletzke averaged 10.5 minutes for Iowa State this season.

Paveletzke, a transfer from Wofford, will again move campuses after spending a season with the Cyclones.

He was an efficient scorer before coming to Iowa State, averaging 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and shooting 49.3% from the field for the Wofford Terriers.

It was a different story altogether when he moved to Ames, Iowa. Paveletzke was used sparingly when the team lacked options in scoring, only getting a run of 10.5 minutes per game this season, and averaged 3.4 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist.

Jelani Hamilton, Guard

The three-star recruit redshirted and didn't play for Iowa State this season, eventually choosing to enter the transfer portal when the season concluded.

Updated list of Iowa State players in the transfer portal

Name Position Current Status Omaha Biliew Forward Entered Transfer Portal, No team yet Kayden Fish Forward Entered Transfer Portal, No team yet Jackson Paveletzke Guard Entered Transfer Portal, No team yet Jelani Hamilton Guard Entered Transfer Portal, No team yet

Updated list of incoming transfers to Iowa State

Name Position Current Status Dishon Jackson Center Committed from Charlotte

Right now, Otzelberger’s Cyclones have four available scholarships up for grabs, and it seems that they are not done yet looking into players in the transfer portal.

Do you have any preferred players to join Iowa State next season? Comment down below.