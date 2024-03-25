"BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE": College hoops world goes crazy as Texas A&M forces OT vs. Houston with a buzzer-beater 3-point shot

Fans reacted to the Texas A&M Aggies vs Houston Cougars second-round showdown in the men's NCAA tournament, in an action-packed night of college basketball.

Despite trailing early, the No. 9 Aggies gave the Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the South, an almighty fright. In the fourth quarter, Texas A&M recovered from an 11-point deficit with one and a half minutes remaining to force overtime.

One of the most memorable plays of the night was the buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Texas A&M's forward Andersson Garcia to force overtime. With the Aggies trailing 86-83, Garcia converted his effort as the bench erupted.

Fans were left spellbound by Andersson Garcia's 3-point buzzer beater and took to social media to praise the Aggies forward and the hype of March Madness. One fan commented:

"BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE WOW!"

Here are a few more reactions on X to Garcia's play, which helped the Texas A&M Aggies take the game to overtime:

The Aggies scored in their last six possessions of regulation, which helped set up the stage for their impressive comeback and continue fighting for a spot in the Sweet 16. However, they fell short in OT.

How Texas A&M lost to Houston in OT

Despite their best efforts, the Aggies could not make it count in overtime. Despite the Houston Cougars' shaky start to the overtime period, with four out of their five starters fouling out, they emerged victorious 110-95.

The Cougars outscored the Aggies 14-9 in the extra period, which contributed to their victory in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Houston is on its way to their fifth consecutive Sweet 16 showdown in March Madness. Can the Cougars go on to clinch a spot in the national championship game? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below.

