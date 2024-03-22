March Madness announcer schedule by game: Full list of broadcast personalities confirmed for the NCAA tournament 2024

March Madness has given basketball fans some of the most exciting moments in sports history. Some of these moments were enhanced by the voices making the calls during the event.

With 67 total games throughout the NCAA Tournament, a large announcing crew is required to make sure that each game is broadcast in the best way possible.

This year's tournament consists of eight different broadcasting teams with a total of 28 different broadcasters. This article will cover which broadcast team has duties for each game throughout the entirety of March Madness in 2024.

March Madness announcers 2024

Play-by-Play Analyst(s) Reporter Ian Eagle Bill Raftery Grant Hill Tracy Wolfson ** Brian Anderson Jim Jackson - Allie LaForce ** Kevin Harlan Dan Bonner Stan Van Gundy Andy Katz ** Lisa Byington Steve Smith Robbie Hummel Lauren Shehadi Andrew Catalon Steve Lappas - Evan Washburn Spero Dedes Jim Spanarkel Jon Rothstein Tom McCarthy Deb Antonelli Avery Johnson AJ Ross Brad Nessler Brendan Haywood - Dana Jacobson

**Regional Weekend teams**

March Madness announcer schedule by game

Round 1

Thursday, March 21

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Announcers No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Mississippi State 12:15 p.m. CBS Anderson/Jackson/LaForce No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 6 BYU 12:40 p.m. TruTV McCarthy/Antonelli/Johnson/Ross No. 14 Akron vs. No. 3 Creighton 1:30 p.m. TNT Catalon/Lappas/Washburn No. 15 Long Beach State vs. No. 2 Arizona 2 p.m. TBS Nessler/Haywood/Jacobson No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 1 North Carolina 2:45 p.m. CBS Anderson/Jackson/LaForce No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 Illinois 3:10 p.m. TruTV McCarthy/Antonelli/Johnson/Ross No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 6 South Carolina 4 p.m. TNT Catalon/Lappas/Washburn No. 10 Nevada vs. No. 7 Dayton 4:30 p.m. TBS Nessler/Haywood/Jacobson No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 7 Texas 6:50 p.m. TNT Anderson/Jackson/LaForce No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky 7:10 p.m. CBS Catalon/Lappas/Washburn No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Gonzaga 7:25 p.m. TBS Nessler/Haywood/Jacobson No. 15 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Iowa State 7:35 p.m. TruTV McCarthy/Antonelli/Johnson/Ross No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 2 Tennessee 9:20 p.m. TNT Anderson/Jackson/LaForce No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech 9:40 p.m. CBS Catalon/Lappas/Washburn No. 13 Samford vs. No. 4 Kansas 9:55 p.m. TBS Nessler/Haywood/Jacobson No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Washington State 10:05 p.m. TruTV McCarthy/Antonelli/Johnson/Ross

Round 1

Friday, March 22

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Announcers No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Florida Atlantic 12:15 p.m. CBS Catalon/Lappas/Washburn No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Baylor 12:40 p.m. TruTV Dedes/Spanarkel/Rothstein No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 San Diego State 1:45 p.m. TNT Byington/Smith/Hummel/Shehadi No. 15 Western Kentucky vs. No. 2 Marquette 2 p.m. TBS Harlan/Bonner/Van Gundy/Katz No. 16 Stetson vs. No. 1 UConn 2:45 p.m. CBS Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson 3:10 p.m. TruTV Dedes/Spanarkel/Rothstein No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Auburn 4:15 p.m. TNT Byington/Smith/Hummel/Shehadi No. 10 Colorado/Boise State vs. No. 7 Florida 4:30 p.m. TBS Harlan/Bonner/Van Gundy/Katz No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Nebraska 6:50 p.m. TNT Dedes/Spanarkel/Rothstein No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Duke 7:10 p.m. CBS Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson No. 16 Grambling/Montana State vs. No. 1 Purdue 7:25 p.m. TBS Harlan/Bonner/Van Gundy/Katz No. 13 College of Charleston vs. No. 4 Alabama 7:35 p.m. TruTV Byington/Smith/Hummel/Shehadi No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 1 Houston 9:20 p.m. TNT Dedes/Spanarkel/Rothstein No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Wisconsin 9:40 p.m. CBS Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Utah State 9:55 p.m. TBS Harlan/Bonner/Van Gundy/Katz No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 10:05 p.m. TruTV Byington/Smith/Hummel/Shehadi

Round 2

Saturday, March 23

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 2 Arizona 12:45 p.m. CBS Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Kansas 3:15 p.m. CBS Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 1 North Carolina 5:30 p.m. CBS Anderson / Jackson // LaForce No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 2 Iowa State 6:10 p.m. TNT McCarthy / Antonelli, Johnson // Ross No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 11 NC State 7:10 p.m. TBS Catalon / Lappas // Washburn No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Tennessee 8:00 p.m. CBS Anderson / Jackson // LaForce No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 3 Illinois 8:40 p.m. TNT McCarthy / Antonelli, Johnson // Ross No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Creighton 9:40 p.m. TBS Catalon / Lappas // Washburn

Sunday, March 24

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 12 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT TBD TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. truTV TBD TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT TBD TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS TBD

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. TBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 10 p.m. TBS TBD

Friday, March 29

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. TBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. CBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 10 p.m. TBS TBD

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TBS TBD

Sunday, March 31

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS TBD TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TBS TBD

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TBS Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

National Championship

Monday, April 8

Game Time (ET) Network Announcers TBD vs. TBD 9 p.m. TBS Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

2024 March Madness announcer rankings

#1. Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle will serve as the successor to the legendary Jim Nantz to take over on the top broadcast team for the tournament this year.

Although Nantz leaves big shoes to fill, Eagle is well qualified. He has done work for the NFL and college basketball for CBS since 1998, and he's been calling Brooklyn Nets games since 1995.

Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will accompany Eagle as he takes over for Nantz on the crew that will cover the Final Four.

Raftery has been with CBS since 1983 and has served as the lead commentary crew for March Madness since the 2015 tournament.

NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill will serve as the lead analyst, with NFL sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reporting from courtside.

#2. Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

The dynamic Kevin Harlan leads this crew, with longtime tournament announcer Dan Bonner and former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy providing analysis. Andy Katz will provide the sideline reporting, coming over from the Big Ten Network.

#3. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

The NBA on TNT's and Milwaukee Brewers' announcer Brian Anderson is joined by former NBA star Jim Jackson at the desk this year.

Both men have been calling games since 2007. Allie LaForce will follow her fellow NBA crew members on TNT and report from the sideline.

#4. Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

Andrew Catalon will be calling tournament games once again this year. He is paired with analyst Steve Lappas and fellow NFL CBS crew member Evan Washburn, who will work on the sidelines.

#5. Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes returns for his 14th year of calling March Madness games. He will be alongside former Duke Blue Devil guard Jim Spanarkel and NCAA basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

#6. Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

Legendary college football and basketball announcer Brad Nessler will return for his sixth season, calling NCAA tournament games. NBA champion Brendan Haywood will be beside Nessler with reporter Dana Jacobson.

#7. Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

Lisa Byington made history as the first woman in CBS history to call March Madness games as a play-by-play announcer.

She returns alongside NBA champion Steve Smith and former Purdue forward Robbie Hummel. Reporter Lauren Shehadi returns for her third season of NCAA tournament sideline reporting.

#8. Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross

Philadelphia Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy gets his first NCAA tournament announcing opportunity. He is paired with Deb Antonelli and Avery Johnson.

Antonelli will be in her seventh season calling tournament games, although she has been covering women's college basketball for over two decades. Johnson is an NBA champion who played for 16 years before joining the CBS commentary team in 2019.

AJ Ross, who normally reports for the NFL on CBS, will take command of the sideline duties with this crew.

