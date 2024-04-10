Is Billy Donovan to Kentucky an imminent move as Chicago Bulls HC gets mired in coaching change rumors?

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan is at the center of college hoops talk recently. Reports say that he's one of Kentucky's targets for the coaching vacancy left by John Calipari, who has agreed to render his services with the Arkansas Razorbacks next season.

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones tweeted on Tuesday that Donovan, who guided Florida to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, is being considered by the Wildcats as a replacement for Calipari along with UConn coach Dan Hurley and Baylor tactician Scott Drew.

Jones has doubts whether the Wildcats would reach out to Donovan, as he's still coaching the Bulls, who are in contention for an Eastern Conference play-in spot.

"The issue with Billy Donovan is you have to wait until at least April 17 (when the Bulls have the play-in game). And if they win, you have to wait longer. That’s not terrible, However if you wait that long and he turns you down (which he has before), you are screwed," Jones wrote.

Billy Donovan shrugs off Kentucky coaching rumors, remains committed to the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan talks to guard Coby White.

Donovan shrugged off rumors of a possible coaching move to Kentucky and stressed that he remains committed to the Bulls.

In a pre-game chat before Chicago's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Donovan said that he had not spoken to any Kentucky official.

"I have not been contacted by anybody, I haven't spoken to anybody. My total commitment and focus is here to this team and to this group," he told reporters.

Donovan, who also had coaching stints with NCAA team Marshall and NBA squad Oklahoma City, began his coaching career with Kentucky as an assistant under coach Rick Pitino. He admitted that his stint with Kentucky was unforgettable and that he keeps in touch with Calipari.

Although he remains open to the possibility of returning to college, Donovan noted he's satisfied with coaching in the NBA.

"I'm happy here at this level. I know I enjoy coaching, and I know I enjoy coaching in the NBA," said Donovan, who has two years remaining on his contract after this season.

This season, the 58-year-old bench tactician helped the Bulls bounce back from a 5-14 start. They are now 37-41 and in contention for the 9/10 play-in matchup in the Eastern Conference.

